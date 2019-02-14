A shoplifter wanted by the police ‘threatened to stab’ a woman working at a retail park in Sheffield, it is claimed.

The man stole four perfume gift sets from Superdrug at St James Retail Park, Meadowhead, yesterday afternoon.

Louise Haig on a recent visit to St James Retail Park, Meadowhead

As he left the store he threatened to stab a shop assistant if she attempted to stop him, according to a witness.

She said: “A male shoplifter took arms full of boxed perfumes from the display and threatened to stab the young female staff if they attempted to stop him.

“He calmly walked out of the shop and left on foot down the side of Next.

“This is a worrying issue and I’m aware that this is not an isolated event.

“Staff were understandably shaken and concerned for their personal safety.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed an investigation is under way into the shoplifting offence, which was reported at around 1.45pm yesterday.

The shoplifter has not yet been traced.

In a recent newsletter issued to constituents, Sheffield MP Louise Haig revealed that she had visited the retail park following complaints from traders and customers about shoplifting and abuse faced by members of staff.

She said: “I recently undertook a walkabout at the St James Retail Park along with the police and site managers.

“The visit followed reports from shop managers and from customers of escalating problems of shoplifting and abuse towards members of staff working in shops across the site.”

She revealed that she had been informed of a ‘serious assault having already taken place against a member of staff’.

Ms Haig added: “I’m working with the police and the site owner to improve security across the retail park.”

She said she had also written to the owners of one store over a lack of CCTV or security staff provided to ‘protect workers’.