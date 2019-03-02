Family’s appeal to help find missing Rotherham woman not seen since Boxing Day

The family of Rotherham woman Alena Grlakova who has not been seen since Boxing Day has made a direct appeal for her to come home.

Alena’s mother and sister have flown Slovakia to the UK and issued a direct appeal to her to contact them.

Alena Grlakova.

Alena, 38, was in the Fitzwilliam Arms pub and hotel on Taylors Lane, Parkgate, at around 8pm on December 26.

The last confirmed sighting of her was of her leaving the Travellers’ Inn pub on Rawmarsh Hill at around 6.20pm.

In a video in which she spoke Slovakian, her sister said: “Alena, please come back home. Don’t worry you are not in trouble.

“We are very worried about you, please. Even the children are worried about you. At least get in touch so we know you are alive.

“If anyone had any information which could help us please let us know. Please get in touch with the police.

“Alena, we have not heard anything about you. Please come back home.”

A dedicated team of officers continue to search for 38-year-old Alena and remain keen to hear from anyone with information.

Anyone with any information should call the incident room on 01709 443540 or call 101, quoting incident number 450 of January 15.

Or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.