Duo seriously injured after being hit by car near Sheffield Arena

Two people remain in hospital after being hit by a car near Sheffield Arena on Friday night.

A 46-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were hit by a blue Audi on Attercliffe Common at around 11pm.

Attercliffe Common, Sheffield. Picture: Google

South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened near the Premier Inn and Ibis hotels.

The duo remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.