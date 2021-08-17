Woman, 21, seriously injured in head-on crash
A 21-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a head-on collision on a South Yorkshire road.
Police have appealed for witnesses following the crash in Wath, Rotherham, on Saturday, August 14.
A blue Ford Transit van was reportedly being driven downhill along Burman Road towards Doncaster Road at around 11.25am, said police, when it was involved in a collision with a blue Seat Ibiza travelling in the opposite direction.
The Seat driver, aged 21, was taken to hospital, where she remains, with serious injuries.
The van driver, a 35-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 397 of August 14.
They are particularly keen to speak to a postman who was on Burman Road at the time and may have witnessed the collision.
Dashcam footage can be sent to [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.