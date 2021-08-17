Woman, 21, seriously injured in head-on crash

Police have appealed for witnesses following the crash in Wath, Rotherham, on Saturday, August 14.

A blue Ford Transit van was reportedly being driven downhill along Burman Road towards Doncaster Road at around 11.25am, said police, when it was involved in a collision with a blue Seat Ibiza travelling in the opposite direction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnam Road in Wath, Rotherham, where a 21-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash (pic: Google)

The Seat driver, aged 21, was taken to hospital, where she remains, with serious injuries.

The van driver, a 35-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 397 of August 14.

They are particularly keen to speak to a postman who was on Burman Road at the time and may have witnessed the collision.