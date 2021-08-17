Police officer injured as fans clash in 'unacceptable' scenes after Swansea City vs Sheffield United draw

Yobs can be seen hurling metal barriers towards a coach waiting outside the ground, while chanting Football’s Coming Home, in video footage of the ugly scenes which have been shared online.

South Wales Police said it was investigating the disturbance which happened following the stalemate on Saturday, August 14.

A spokesperson for the force said one police officer had sustained a minor injury and one man had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a steward.

Fans have condemned the 'pathetic' behaviour of a small group of supporters who clashed after the Swansea vs Sheffield United match (pic: David Cheskin/PA Wire)

They added: “Officers are working with stadium management to review CCTV and anyone with information is asked to contact us quoting occurrence 2100227115."

Sheffield United fans condemned the ‘pathetic’ behaviour of the small contingent of supporters from both sides who squared off against each other after the Championship match.

One wrote on the S2 4SU forum: “I'm never impressed by hooliganism, but post match against Swansea was particularly pathetic.

“Two sets of fans safely separated by a fence where the coaches were parked, challenging the 'other side' to a fight.

“At one point one of our 'fans' climbed up the fence realised that if he jumped over he would have been left on his own with about twenty Swansea 'fans' and thought better of it.

“It's a bit like going to Yorkshire Wildlife Park and challenging the lions to a fight safe in the knowledge that they can't get to you!”

A Swansea City spokesperson said: “Swansea City is extremely disappointed with the behaviour of a small section of both home and away supporters following Saturday’s Championship fixture at the Swansea.com Stadium.

“The footage circulating on social media shows behaviour which is completely unacceptable. It will not be tolerated by the club and we are working with South Wales Police to identify the individuals concerned in order that appropriate steps may be taken.

“As a club we have worked tirelessly over many years to ensure a safe and enjoyable matchday experience for both home and away supporters, and we will be issuing further communication in due course regarding behaviour at matches.”