Family ‘haunted’ by brutal murder of Barnsley man as detectives re-appeal for information

The wife of a Barnsley man who was found murdered in woodland two weeks ago say the family are ‘haunted’ knowing that his last moments were so brutal and violent.

Gary Dean, 48, was found dead in woodland near to his home on Moorend Lane, close to the Trans Pennine Trail, Silkstone Common, Barnsley at 5:40pm on Thursday September 6.

Gary's wife has issued a statement urging witnesses to come forward

A post mortem examination revealed that he had been seriously assaulted.

Earlier today officers returned to the spot where Mr Dean’s body was found to re-appeal for information.

Following this Gary’s wife Caroline released a statement via South Yorkshire police, saying that his death has ‘shocked and saddened’ so many people.

She said: “Gary loved the outdoors particularly the woods and countryside surrounding our home.

A poster has been produced showing the red running top a Barnsley man was wearing before he was killed

“He loved nothing more than being outside from morning and night cycling, running, walking dogs and pottering in the garden.

“Gary was a proud member of Penistone Foothpath Runners and was a real team player.

“He had many friends and his death has shocked and saddened so many people beyond his immediate family.

“Gary was an only child. His parents are devastated and broken by what has happened. No one can comprehend why anyone would do this.

“We shared so many happy times together. We had so much fun and we both lived life to the max. We were both looking forward to our future together and had so many plans. This has all been taken away.

“We are all haunted by the fact that his last moments of his life were so brutal and violent. No one deserves to die like that, in a place they found so much peace.

“I just hope that the person capable of this is brought to justice, for the sake of his family and friends who loved him so much, and so that it can not happen to anyone else.

“All I ask is that anyone with any information, no matter how small, to please contact the police.”

A poster has been produced by South Yorkshire Police showing the distinctive red running top Mr Dean was wearing when he was killed.

A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and a 76-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.

Anyone with information should call the police incident room on 01709 443544 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

