Wickersley Park travellers: Encampment of six caravans on Rotherham park after gate reportedly damaged
South Yorkshire Police was called at 9.11pm last night (June 17) to reports a gate had been damaged and threatening words were used against residents on Warren Road, next to Wickersley Park.
Officers attended and found that six caravans had entered the park.
A spokesperson said: “It was reported that a group of people damaged the gate to Wickersley Park and were threatening towards residents of the local area.
“Enquiries are ongoing as to whether a crime has been committed.
“We have liaised with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. The council are aware of the situation and are establishing whether Wickersley Park is council land.”
