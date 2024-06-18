Wickersley Park travellers: Encampment of six caravans on Rotherham park after gate reportedly damaged

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 18th Jun 2024, 15:00 BST
An encampment of travellers has reportedly moved onto a Rotherham park.
File photo. An encampment of six caravans and accompanying vehicles have reportedly arrived on Wickersley Park in Rotherham.
File photo. An encampment of six caravans and accompanying vehicles have reportedly arrived on Wickersley Park in Rotherham. | Google Maps

South Yorkshire Police was called at 9.11pm last night (June 17) to reports a gate had been damaged and threatening words were used against residents on Warren Road, next to Wickersley Park.

Officers attended and found that six caravans had entered the park.

A spokesperson said: “It was reported that a group of people damaged the gate to Wickersley Park and were threatening towards residents of the local area.

“Enquiries are ongoing as to whether a crime has been committed.

“We have liaised with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. The council are aware of the situation and are establishing whether Wickersley Park is council land.”

