An encampment of travellers has reportedly moved onto a Rotherham park.

File photo. An encampment of six caravans and accompanying vehicles have reportedly arrived on Wickersley Park in Rotherham. | Google Maps

South Yorkshire Police was called at 9.11pm last night (June 17) to reports a gate had been damaged and threatening words were used against residents on Warren Road, next to Wickersley Park.

Officers attended and found that six caravans had entered the park.

A spokesperson said: “It was reported that a group of people damaged the gate to Wickersley Park and were threatening towards residents of the local area.

“Enquiries are ongoing as to whether a crime has been committed.