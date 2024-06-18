Landlords, staff and punters can be seen in these photos of the city’s watering holes from a quarter of a century ago.

Some of the pubs pictured are still going strong, while others have closed or changed names.

The lost pubs featured in this retro photo gallery include the Emporium, the Rat and Parrot, the Griffin, RSVP and the Stone House.

One of the pubs pictured was being run by a former Sheffield United player and his wife at the time.

How many of these pubs have you visited, and do you recognise any of the faces pictured?

1 . East House Pat O'Kelleher, owner of the East House pub on Spital Hill | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Walkabout Steve Schruder at the Walkabout pub on Carver Street, Sheffield | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . The Cossack Paul Clarke at The Cossack pub, on Howard Street, Sheffield | Other Photo: Other Photo Sales