Published 18th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST

These photos of pubs across Sheffield in the late 90s should bring the memories flooding back.

Landlords, staff and punters can be seen in these photos of the city’s watering holes from a quarter of a century ago.

Some of the pubs pictured are still going strong, while others have closed or changed names.

The lost pubs featured in this retro photo gallery include the Emporium, the Rat and Parrot, the Griffin, RSVP and the Stone House.

One of the pubs pictured was being run by a former Sheffield United player and his wife at the time.

How many of these pubs have you visited, and do you recognise any of the faces pictured?

1. East House

Pat O'Kelleher, owner of the East House pub on Spital Hill | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Walkabout

Steve Schruder at the Walkabout pub on Carver Street, Sheffield | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. The Cossack

Paul Clarke at The Cossack pub, on Howard Street, Sheffield | Other Photo: Other

4. The Original Brew Bar

Matthew Horrocks, general manager of the Hollywood Bowl, and licensee of The Original Brew Bar, at the Hollywood Bowl, Valley Centertainment, Attercliffe | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

