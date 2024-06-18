The car park at the corner of Drummond Street and Nottingham Street has been cordoned off following an incident at 12.20am this morning.
Crime scene investigators have been pictured at inspecting a number of cars, with visible bloodstains on the bonnet of one of the vehicles.
South Yorkshire Police say they were called to the scene following reports of an altercation between a group of men. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured who was taken to hospital but sadly died earlier today.
The man has yet to be identified and work is ongoing to identify him and inform his next of kin.
A 36-year-old woman and three men aged 37, 26 and 45 have all been arrested on suspicion of murder. A police cordon is in place on Drummond Street.
One man, aged 22, told The Star how he returned home in the early hours to find the car park outside his flat taped off, before an air ambulance landed and removed a casualty.
He said groups of young men often congregate on the car park at night to chat but “never normally” cause trouble.
He added that, in his opinion, the car park is “surrounded” by CCTV from the nearby Tesco supermarket.