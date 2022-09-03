Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were deployed to the Carbrook area of the city last night and there were fears then that people had died.

It has been confirmed this afternoon by South Yorkshire Police that one man died in the incident, which was dealt with by police officers, paramedics and firefighters.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were informed around 9.15pm yesterday (Friday, September 2) of a collision between a tram and a pedestrian that occurred on a stretch of tram track that runs behind the IKEA store off the A6178 Sheffield Road, Sheffield.

“The tram had been in collision with a man on the track, who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigations into the incident are at an early stage. The man’s family are being informed and supported at this time, but formal identification is yet to take place.”

The force added: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the lead up to the collision which might help with the investigation.”