Tragedy as man is killed in collision with tram in Sheffield, police reveal
A man was killed in a collision with a tram in Sheffield, it has been confirmed today.
Emergency services were deployed to the Carbrook area of the city last night and there were fears then that people had died.
It has been confirmed this afternoon by South Yorkshire Police that one man died in the incident, which was dealt with by police officers, paramedics and firefighters.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We were informed around 9.15pm yesterday (Friday, September 2) of a collision between a tram and a pedestrian that occurred on a stretch of tram track that runs behind the IKEA store off the A6178 Sheffield Road, Sheffield.
“The tram had been in collision with a man on the track, who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“Investigations into the incident are at an early stage. The man’s family are being informed and supported at this time, but formal identification is yet to take place.”