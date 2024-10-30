Why Sheffield Christmas lights switch-on event is cancelled for second year running

By Chloe Aslett

Published 30th Oct 2024
The Christmas lights switch-on event in Sheffield city centre has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

Sheffield City Council said that the decision “wasn’t made easily”, but it had to prioritise the safety of residents and visitors to the area.

There will still be lights, markets and other events in the centre, but without the popular countdown and switch-on event last held in 2022.

The ongoing construction work on Fargate has been cited as the reason for cancelling the event, in order to prevent large crowds gathering in an insufficient area.

Work on Fargate was due to be completed by November 2024, but has been delayed until February.

View of the Christmas markets from the town hall.placeholder image
View of the Christmas markets from the town hall. | Sheffield City Council

A festive weekend will be held on November 16/17 in order to spread out crowds over the course of a weekend.

Councillor Martin Smith, chair of the economic development committee, said: “The decision not to hold a traditional, large-scale switch-on event wasn’t made easily, but the safety of residents and visitors will always be our priority and having entertainment spread across the whole weekend is the best option to ensure this.

“We hope to see Sheffield residents, and visitors to the city, head down over the course of the weekend to enjoy what we know will be great fun and entertainment for everyone.”

The council has spent more money on lights and decorations this year (£138,000) than in 2023 (£126,031) or 2022 (£116,375).

The lights will be in place alongside the Christmas markets from November 14.

Further details including events, opening times and locations of this year’s festive programme are available on the council website.

