Details of the big Christmas events taking place across Sheffield, including the parade and lights switch-on at Meadowhall, have been announced.

The traditional Christmas lights switch-on extravaganza in Sheffield city centre will once again not take place this year, for safety reasons.

Christmas events in Sheffield this year will include a traditional lights switch-on extravaganza at Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge, a festive parade at Meadowhall shopping centre, and a Crackers for Christmas weekend of music, dance, panto and more in the city centre | Various

But there will still be plenty happening there, including the return of the popular Sheffield Christmas Markets on Pinstone Street and The Moor, and a new event called Crackers for Christmas, on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17, featuring live music, dance acts, panto, crafts and more.

Meadowhall and Fox Valley shopping centres have also confirmed the dates for their Christmas lights switch-on events, while youngsters will be able to visit Santa’s grotto at Crystal Peaks.

Why is there no lights switch-on in Sheffield city centre?

Sheffield City Council said it had been decided it would be safer to spread the entertainment across the whole weekend rather than having a traditional celebrity light switch-on, which brings a huge number of people into the same place at once, creating a potential safety risk.

Councillor Martin Smith, chair of the council’s Economic Development and Skills Committee, said: “Christmas is set to be bigger and better than ever. This year, Sheffield will be hosting a full weekend of Christmas activities and performances in place of a Christmas light switch on event.

“The decision not to hold a traditional, large-scale switch on event wasn’t made easily, but the safety of residents and visitors will always be our priority and having entertainment spread across the whole weekend is the best option to ensure this.

“We hope to see Sheffield residents, and visitors to the city, head down over the course of the weekend to enjoy what we know will be great fun and entertainment for everyone.”

Christmas in Sheffield city centre

Sheffield Christmas Markets will be back from November 14, 2024 | Sheffield City Council

The Christmas Markets on Pinstone Street and The Moor will be back from November 14, 2024.

There will be three festive Alpine bars, open from 10am until late, with the food on offer including traditional German sausages, Yorkshire pudding wraps, toasted marshmallows, churros and more.

The carousel will return to Barker’s Pool, the big wheel will be back on The Moor, and youngsters will be able to visit Santa’s grotto at Tudor Square.

Christmas at Meadowhall

The Christmas parade at Meadowhall will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2024 | National World

Meadowhall’s Christmas parade will take place on Thursday, November 7, with the lights at the shopping centre switched on from then.

More details about the Christmas entertainment and activities at Meadowhall are set to be announced soon.

In previous years, the parade has featured Santa travelling through the megamall in a giant sleigh, accompanied by a variety of festive characters, including the Grinch.

Plans have been submitted for a ‘Magical Winterland’ event at Meadowhall, including a temporary ice skating rink.

Christmas at Crystal Peaks

The Christmas lights at Crystal Peaks, where children will be able to visit Santa's grotto from November 9, 2004 | National World

There will be no official lights switch-on at Crystal Peaks shopping centre this year but the Christmas lights display is expected to be on from November 13.

Santa’s grotto will be open from November 9, with slots available to book via www.bookfatherchristmas.co.uk/CrystalPeaks.

Christmas at Fox Valley

The popular Christmas lights switch-on event at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge will take place on Friday, November 15, 2024, with live entertainment and lots happening throughout the day | National World

Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge will be hosting a Christmas lights switch-on event this year, on Friday, November 15.

Visitors are promised live entertainment, with lots happening throughout the day, and more details are due to be announced soon.

This page will be updated with more details of Christmas events as they are announced.