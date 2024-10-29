Sheffield Christmas: Real-life reindeer experience at Cambridge Street Collective
A pair of reindeer are going to be visiting a popular Sheffield city centre dining spot this Christmas season.
Cambridge Street Collective will host the two special visitors in the courtyard just outside the food hall.
Customers will be able to pick up a snack bag and offer the reindeer a treat, while posing for photographs.
A spokesperson for the Blend Family, who own CSC, said: “What better way to celebrate this December than by sharing in this experience with friends and family?
“It’s an opportunity to spread joy and create a sense of community that embodies the true spirit of Christmas.”
The reindeer will be at CSC on Monday, December 23.
More details, including exact timings, are still to come.