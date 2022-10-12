Firefighters from the city’s Central fire station were called out just after midnight after getting a worried call about the incident.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Central firefighters attended an accidental fire involving an electric bike at 12.05am on Wellington Street, Sheffield. The crew came away at 12.30am.”

Firefighters were called out this morning after a cyclist’s electric bike caught fire at Wellington Street, Sheffield. File picture shows firefighters at an incident in Sheffield

They confirmed it was the bike itself that was in flames. In January this year, South Yorkshire firefighters issued a warning after a house was damaged by a fire started by an e-scooter that was charging, at Philadelphia Gardens, Sheffield.

A spokesman said at the time: “If you have or use one of these, make sure you only use the correct charger - not a fake or cheap imitation. Also, keep them out of escape routes when you’re charging them, and ideally make sure you’re around (not asleep or out the house) so you are there if something happens. Stay safe, folks.”

According to the National Fire Chiefs Council, there has been an increase in electric bike fires in recent years. London Fire Brigade reported eight fires caused by e-bikes and e-scooters in 2019, rising to 24 in 2020 and 59 by December 2021. They warned that on occasions batteries can fail catastrophically, and they can ‘explode’ and/or lead to a rapidly developing fire.

They also warned that the incorrect disposal of lithium-ion batteries in general household and recycling waste can lead to significant waste fires.