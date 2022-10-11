Crews from Sheffield Central fire station were sent out to deal with both incidents, which happened less than two hours apart.

The skip fire, described by officials at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue as ‘deliberate’, was phoned in at 7.25pm, with a fire engine sent to Sharrow Street, near Highfield. The crew left the scene at 7.45pm.

File picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters dealing with a vehicle fire. Officers say a car and a skip were set alight in arson attacks in Sheffield last night (October 10)

The crew had been back less than an hour when firefighters were dispatched again, at 8.50pm, after a car had been deliberately set on fire on Algar Drive, near Arbourthorpe. They left at 9.25pm.