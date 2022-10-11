News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield arson attacks: ‘Deliberate’ fires started on Sharrow Street, Highfield and Algar Drive, Arbourthorpe

A car and a skip were set alight by arsonists who struck in Sheffield last night, firefighters have revealed.

By David Kessen
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 3:33pm

Crews from Sheffield Central fire station were sent out to deal with both incidents, which happened less than two hours apart.

The skip fire, described by officials at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue as ‘deliberate’, was phoned in at 7.25pm, with a fire engine sent to Sharrow Street, near Highfield. The crew left the scene at 7.45pm.

File picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters dealing with a vehicle fire. Officers say a car and a skip were set alight in arson attacks in Sheffield last night (October 10)

The crew had been back less than an hour when firefighters were dispatched again, at 8.50pm, after a car had been deliberately set on fire on Algar Drive, near Arbourthorpe. They left at 9.25pm.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue set up a FireStoppers line in 2020 because of the number of deliberate fires they were seeing, for people to pass on information anonymously about arson attacks. Call FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558, or fill in the online form at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.

