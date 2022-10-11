Sheffield arson attacks: ‘Deliberate’ fires started on Sharrow Street, Highfield and Algar Drive, Arbourthorpe
A car and a skip were set alight by arsonists who struck in Sheffield last night, firefighters have revealed.
Crews from Sheffield Central fire station were sent out to deal with both incidents, which happened less than two hours apart.
The skip fire, described by officials at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue as ‘deliberate’, was phoned in at 7.25pm, with a fire engine sent to Sharrow Street, near Highfield. The crew left the scene at 7.45pm.
The crew had been back less than an hour when firefighters were dispatched again, at 8.50pm, after a car had been deliberately set on fire on Algar Drive, near Arbourthorpe. They left at 9.25pm.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue set up a FireStoppers line in 2020 because of the number of deliberate fires they were seeing, for people to pass on information anonymously about arson attacks. Call FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558, or fill in the online form at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.