Sheffield is in for a downpour this week with a yellow warning now in place for rain and wind.

The Met Office has forecast torrential rain all day long in South Yorkshire and much of England on Thursday (October 23).

In Sheffield, a yellow weather warning is in place for rain from midnight until 9pm on Thursday, and will likely cause disruption for roads and travel.

Residents can expect non-stop rain from morning until night, as well as wet weather the next day on Friday.

Meanwhile, a weather warning for winds of up to 55mph in south east England is quickly widening and will likely be extended to Sheffield by Thursday.

However, forecasters currently only predict winds of around 35mph in the Steel City on October 23.

There is a small chance of longer journey times on the roads, rail and air with some some roads and bridges closing and isolated flooding on roads.

There could also be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs and flying debris.

The Met Office also warned there may be power cuts with mobile phone coverage affected.