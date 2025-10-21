Wetherspoons haS revealed the scale of work that must be done to save a historic landmark Sheffield listed building, now one of their pubs.

Scaffolding has been in place around their Lloyds No 1 pub, on Division Street, in Sheffield city centre for a number of weeks, at what was once the Sheffield Waterworks building - a grade II listed property.

A planning application has been submitted to Sheffield Council asking for the go ahead to carry out the work needed on the property.

The company said: “The proposed works are essential repairs and maintenance to the external fabric of The Waterworks, a Grade II Listed Building.

“Following a risk assessment and subsequent high-level inspection, a number of defects have been identified requiring immediate attention to ensure the safety and integrity of the building.”

The works includes:

> Replacement and repair of damaged stone features to the front parapets.

> Repointing and repairs to chimney stacks and high-level stone bands where erosion is evident.

> Repair or rebuilding of leaning parapets at the back of the pub.

> Window repairs.

> Roof maintenance .

In a planning and design statement drawn up for the scheme, architects Harrison Ince added: “Works will be phased to minimise disruption to the public and business operations.

“The building will remain open to the public throughout unless specific closures are required for health and safety.”

“The need for these works has been identified through external risk assessments, inspections, and discussions with heritage and structural professionals.”

They added: “Urgent health and safety concerns, particularly related to high-level stonework, have prompted this application.

“The works are necessary and proportionate, following guidance from Historic England on the repair of historic buildings. The approach prioritises retention of original fabric wherever possible.”

The building dates back to 1867, and was also once the home of John George Graves’s mail order empire.