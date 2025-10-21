Sheffield City Council’s transformation of a part of the city centre has been shortlisted for a global award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area around Pounds Park has been shortlisted for ‘Best Placemaking Initiative’ at the City Nation Place Global Awards.

The awards celebrate the most creative and effective examples of ‘place brand design’ in building civic pride, attracting talent and growing tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pounds Park and the area around it is up for a global 'place' award. | scc

Meanwhile, the ‘Sheffield Inspires’ branding project was shortlisted for Place Brand of the Year. It was developed by private firm Manasian&Co.

The launch of the brand is in the running for Best Use of Design. The launch was a collaboration between the council and Rob Lee, 96 Back, Andy Robinson, Jack Arts / Build Hollywood and Manasian&Co.

Some 28 countries are represented in the awards.

The Pounds Park area includes a pocket park which is flanked by large street artworks by Peachzz, Rob Lee, and Insa, the Cambridge Street Collective food hall and the repurposing of the former ‘little mesters’ industrial workshops at Leah’s Yard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City Nation Place says it is the ‘global platform, community, and resource hub for those working in place branding and place marketing’.

The winners will be announced at this year's City Nation Place Global conference in London on Thursday, November 6.

Council leader, Councillor Tom Hunt, said: “Sheffield is a global, green and growing city. We inspire places, organisations and people all over the world and it is fantastic to be shortlisted for three global awards.

“Our city is transforming and nowhere is this more evident than at Pounds Park. The new park in the heart of the city has become a much-loved place in the city and it is attracting attention from around the world. There is so much more still to come as we continue to regenerate our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sheffield has always inspired people right across the world. Our new ‘Sheffield Inspires’ brand builds on our foundations and seeks to create more global awareness of Sheffield’s place in the world, continuing to celebrate our reputation for innovation and inspiring the next generation.”