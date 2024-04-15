Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning is in place for wind in Sheffield and much of England with strong gales and heavy showers expected all day.

After a basking in a bright and warm Sunday, the Steel City will be pelted with rain for all of Monday (April 15) with winds of up to 47mph.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Sheffield and much of England on April 15, with gales of up to 45mph expected by midday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind, meaning there is a chance of branches falling, loss of power, and delays for trains, planes, and on the roads.

Here is the forecast for Sheffield hour by hour on this wet and windy Monday.

9am - 11am: Widespread heavy rain across Sheffield with winds of up to 38mph.

11am - 12am: Scattered showers and bouts of sun peeking through but with winds rising to 43mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is when the more ‘scattered’ period of rain in Sheffield will start. From here it will be on, off, and on again for hours on end. Expect sunshine to peek through clouds on occasion before more showers until late afternoon.

1pm: Hard rain again in time for your lunch break. Winds of up 41mpg.

2pm: Rain easing off but thick cloud. Wind rising to 46mph.

3pm - 7pm: Back to scattered rain and bouts of sunshine, but here is when the wind will rise to a peak of 47mph at around 5pm. This is likely to cause disruption on roads for the afternoon commute home.

7pm - 8pm: Last bout of rain for the day but will fall quite heavily before largely stopping for the night at around 8.15pm. Winds easing off to around 35mph on average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8pm onwards: Dry and cloudy night ahead except for possible showers at around 11pm with winds averaging around 35mph.

The Met Office says disruption brought on by the yellow weather warning for wind could include:

- Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport

- Bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible