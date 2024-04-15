Darnall stabbing: Second man to appear in Sheffield Magistrates' Court charged with attempted murder
A Sheffield man will appear in court today (April 15) following a stabbing in Darnall.
Adil Mohammed, aged 24, of Acres Hill Road, Sheffield is the second person charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.
He is remanded in police custody.
On Staniforth Road on Tuesday evening (April 9), a 21 year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds after a fight broke out between a group of men.
The victim remains in hospital. Adam Mohammed, aged 28, also of Acres Hill Road, was previously charged with attempted murder in relation to the same incident.
He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday (April 12).