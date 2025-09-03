Rainy days could make a return in Sheffield with thunderstorms expected tonight and Thursday.

After months of baking hot summer and drought in South Yorkshire, wet weather has blown back into the county with the arrival of autumn.

Now, a yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for large parts of England, with rumbling weather and heavy, persistent showers in store until late on Thursday.

The warnings are in place between 11am and 8pm today (August 3), but heavier rain and thundering is expected in Sheffield between 2am and 5pm on Thursday.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Sheffield and South Yorkshire is in place tonight (September 3) and Thursday. | Sheffield newspapers, Met Office, OpenStreetMap

When will it rain in Sheffield this week? (September 3 - 5)

Wednesday, September 3, 2025: Light rain in patchy showers is expected all day until 8pm, with intermittent sunshine and bright weather throughout. Highs of 19C and stiff breezes.

Thursday, September 4, 2025: A dry start until 8am when trouble starts. Sheffield can expect significant rain delivered in sharp, heavy patches and cloudbursts throughout Thursday until 8pm, peaking at around 12pm. Chance of thunder throughout. Bright and with intermittent sunshine with cool temperatures 16C. Followed by a clear, cool night.

Friday, September 5, 2025: The weather warning is forecast to end and lead to a warm Friday with patchy sunshine with small chances of drizzle and highs of 18C.

Low water levels at Broomhead Reservoir, South Yorkshire. Richard McCarthy/PA Wire

The sudden arrival of wet weather follows the start of autumn on September 1, with cooler temperatures and frequent rain bringing relief after the warmest summer on record for the UK.

However, the sudden showers have not been enough to alleviate South Yorkshire’s parched reservoirs, which now stand at less than a third full, well below the 75 per cent capacity normally seen at this time of year.

In its weather warning, the Met Office said that “heavy rain may cause travel disruption and flooding in places.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

There are currently no flood warnings in place for Sheffield.