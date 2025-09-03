Yorkshire Water said on Tuesday that its reservoirs are at 32.6 per cent capacity, compared with around 73 cent for this period in an average year.

The firm said recent rain has not been sufficient to make a material difference on levels nor remove the current hosepipe ban.

At Broomhead Reservoir, north of Sheffield, the remains of a bridge inundated when the reservoir was built in the 1920s have been uncovered as the water has dropped to levels not seen for years.

The stone arch is thought to be part of Broomhead Bridge, also known as Cooper Carr Bridge, which spanned Ewden Beck close to a corn mill, which was also lost when the lake was constructed.

It is now surrounded by acres of mud which is punctuated by a range of structures – from gate posts and crumbled dry-stone walls to a collection of rusted metal poles which have baffled dog-walkers exploring the moonscape.

Broomhead is one of a number of reservoirs which have seen unusually low water level this summer as Yorkshire experienced the driest spring in 132 years and the hottest summer on record.

Work on this reservoir was begun in 1913 but not completed until 1929 after interruptions due to the First World War and engineering problems.

It was built at the same time as More Hall Reservoir, further down the Ewden Valley, which is also exceptionally low this summer.

Another bridge in the valley, which would have been submerged under More Hall Reservoir, was dismantled and rebuilt in Glen Howe Park, close to the nearby village of Wharncliffe Side.

Yorkshire Water’s director of water services Dave Kaye said: “While the rain, which was heavy in some areas but short-lived, has been welcome, the majority has been taken up by the extremely dry ground, as well as plants and trees.”

Mr Kaye said: “The rain has helped river levels in some areas, which will allow us to abstract from watercourses to take the strain off our reservoirs.

“This, combined with drought orders and permits that have been granted on the Ouse and Wharfe, as well as others we have applied for in the south and north-west of the region, will help to reduce the burden on reservoirs and enable reservoirs to recover quicker in the autumn and winter.

“Customers adhering to the restrictions has also helped reduce domestic water usage by 10 per cent and our smart meter rollout in Sheffield is helping to identify leaks.”

Low water levels at Broomhead Reservoir, South Yorkshire.

The stone arch, thought to be part of Broomhead Bridge, also known as Cooper Carr Bridge, which spanned Ewden Beck close to a corn mill, has been revealed.

Cooper Carr Bridge, which spanned Ewden Beck close to a corn mill, was drowned when the reservoir was built in the 1920s