A Rotherham village has been warned to expect flooding overnight with homeowners urged to “act now.”

A flood warning has been issued to homeowners in Whiston, Rotherham, have been told to expect flooding overnight due to rising river levels (January 5, 2025). | gov.uk

Roads in the alert area include Moorhouse Lane, Moorhouse Close, Alma Row, Brook Street, High Street, Pleasley Road, and Turner Lane.

See the flood warning here: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/123FWF720

Flooding is expected if river levels rise above 1.25m. The latest readings at 9.50pm recorded levels at Whiston Brook as 1.04m and rising.

The flood warning on the Gov.uk website reads: “Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.

“Activate any property flood protection products you may have.

“Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

“ Weather conditions are expected to improve tomorrow morning and no further flooding is expected.”

Possible action to take includes moving important documents and items upstairs, preparing products like sandbags to prevent water entering the home and leaving for a safer location.

It comes as more than 30 flood warnings have been issued across the country as heavy rain couples with runoff from melting snow.

The warning in Whiston will be updated at 5.40am on Monday, January 6.