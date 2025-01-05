Whiston: Flood warning issued for Rotherham village with homeowners urged to 'act now' over river levels
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A flood warning is in place for the village of Whiston, Rotherham, around the Whiston Brook.
Roads in the alert area include Moorhouse Lane, Moorhouse Close, Alma Row, Brook Street, High Street, Pleasley Road, and Turner Lane.
See the flood warning here: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/123FWF720
Flooding is expected if river levels rise above 1.25m. The latest readings at 9.50pm recorded levels at Whiston Brook as 1.04m and rising.
The flood warning on the Gov.uk website reads: “Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.
“Activate any property flood protection products you may have.
“Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.
“ Weather conditions are expected to improve tomorrow morning and no further flooding is expected.”
Possible action to take includes moving important documents and items upstairs, preparing products like sandbags to prevent water entering the home and leaving for a safer location.
It comes as more than 30 flood warnings have been issued across the country as heavy rain couples with runoff from melting snow.
The warning in Whiston will be updated at 5.40am on Monday, January 6.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.