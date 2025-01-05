Live

Sheffield snow LIVE: Roads shut, M1 traffic troubles and tram delays from overnight snow in South Yorkshire

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Jan 2025, 08:42 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 22:37 GMT
Live updates as South Yorkshire wakes up to thick snow with roads, public transport and M1 travel affected.

The Star will be bringing you all the latest updates from traffic and travel in South Yorkshire, as well as your pictures of the snow day - while it lasts!

Sheffield snow LIVE: Black ice on roads, school updates and flood alerts after overnight freeze in Sheffield

Key Events

  • Sheffield has woken up to find yesterday's blanketing white snow has turned to slush across the city today
  • Schools that were expecting their first day back after the holidays are messaging parents to say they have had to remain closed today instead
  • Meanwhile, a flood warning is in place in a village in Rotherham, and large parts of North East Doncaster have been issued flood alerts
  • Meanwhlie, public transport has been affected again and roads are struggling
09:15 GMT

Latest bus updates for Sheffield on January 7

Bus Route Information

  • 8 - Birley Normal: Ecclesfield
  • 8a - Dyke Vale Road Normal: Ecclesfield
  • 18 - Hillsborough Diverted: Chesterfield Rd to Scarsdale (both directions)City Centre
  • 18a - Hillsborough Not Scheduled: City Centre
  • 20 - Ecclesfield Normal: Hemsworth
  • 24 - Woodhouse Normal route: Lowedges
  • 25 - Woodhouse Not Scheduled: City Centre
  • 47 - Shiregreen Diverted: Using Sicey Ave, Nethershire, and Hartley BrookHerdings: Using Blackstock Road and Constable Road (due to flooding)
  • 48 - Shiregreen Diverted: Using Sicey Ave, Nethershire, and Hartley BrookHerdings
  • 51 - Charnock Diverted: Terminate at Gleadless Town EndLodge Moor
  • 52a - Woodhouse Diverted: Not serving Heavygate bus stopH'boro / Loxley: Not serving Heavygate bus stop
  • 56 - Manor Park / Wybourn Diverted: Suspended - Manor Oaks Road (icy)Nether Edge: City Centre - Nether Edge
  • 73 - City Centre Not Scheduled: Not serving TreetonRotherham: Not serving Treeton
  • 75 - Jordanthorpe Diverted: Not serving Nottingham Street/Rock Street (ice) – via Spital Hill, Not serving Bellhouse – via Barnsley Road Chapeltown / High Green: Not serving Nottingham Street/Rock Street – via Spital Hill
  • 75a - Jordanthorpe Diverted: Not serving Nottingham Street/Rock Street (ice) – via Spital HillNot serving BellhouseFox Hill: Not serving Nottingham Street/Rock Street – via Spital Hill
  • 76 - Meadowhall Normal: Lowedges
  • 76a - Meadowhall Diverted: Via Newman RoadLowedges: Normal
  • 76e - Meadowhall Not Scheduled: Lowedges
  • 80 - Chesterfield Normal: Killamarsh
  • 81 - Dore Normal: Stannington
  • 82 - Millhouses Diverted: Missing Greystones Road and Bents Green Loop – Via Ecclesall Road South Hall Park Head
  • 83 - Chapeltown Not Scheduled: City Centre
  • 86 - Chapeltown Not Scheduled: City Centre
  • 95 - Walkley Diverted: HillsboroughCity / Rotherham: Not serving Treeton (flooding)
  • 95a - Walkley Diverted: HillsboroughCrystal Peaks
  • 95b - Walkley Diverted: HillsboroughCrystal Peaks
  • 95s - Rotherham Not Scheduled: Not serving Treeton (flooding)
  • 97 - Totley Diverted: Normal Nthp / Hillsborough: Missing Longley Hall Road
  • 98 - Totley Brook Diverted: Normal Nthp / Hillsborough: Missing Longley Hall Road
  • 115 - East Herringthorpe Normal: Rotherham
  • 116 - Ravenfield Diverted: Omit St LeonardsRotherham
  • 120 - Peaks / Halfway Normal: Fulwood
  • 120k - Killamarsh Normal: Fulwood
  • 139 - Rotherham Normal
  • 140 - Rotherham Normal
  • 141 - Rotherham Diverted: Not serving Nidderdale (diverted via Roughwood Road)
  • 142 - Rotherham Diverted: Not serving Nidderdale (diverted via Roughwood Road)
  • 207 - Rotherham Diverted: Not serving Howarth EstateCity Centre: Not serving Howarth Estate or St Lawrence Road
  • 216 - Dinnington Not Scheduled
  • 272 - Castleton Normal: City Centre
  • MAN4 - Barlborough Normal: City Centre
  • X1 - Maltby Normal: City Centre
  • X2 - Maltby / Doncaster Normal: City Centre
  • X3 - Doncaster Normal: City Centre
  • X5 - Dinnington / Maltby Normal

09:07 GMT

"My 10-minute walk through town took 40 minutes"

A resident called The Star this morning to share their experiences on the icy paths in city centre.

Zak Cuerden told The Star he had a GP appointment this morning that would normally take him 10 minutes to reach that instead took over half an hour.

“It’s an absolute nightmare in places,” he said.

“In some parts there are no problems at all, then suddenly you reach a spot where you can barely take a step.”

08:54 GMT

High Storrs comes back to life as school starts after deep freeze

08:52 GMT

Tuesday travel disruption Sheffield: Ice and flooding continues to affect Sheffield transport

Sheffield is facing transport disruption for a second day, with weather still affecting some bus, road and rail routes.

A handful of bus routes still remain disrupted, largely as a result of flooding following weekend snow and rain, while some roads are also affected.

08:43 GMT

Photos of Sheffield getting up to speed this morning

These photos show Sheffield getting up to speed this morning through icy conditions.

The Number 88 bus in Sheffield valiantly continues on its route following gritting near High Storrs School (January 7, 2025).The Number 88 bus in Sheffield valiantly continues on its route following gritting near High Storrs School (January 7, 2025).
The Number 88 bus in Sheffield valiantly continues on its route following gritting near High Storrs School (January 7, 2025). | National World

A nearly empty gritting bin in High Storrs Close, Sheffield (January 7, 2025).A nearly empty gritting bin in High Storrs Close, Sheffield (January 7, 2025).
A nearly empty gritting bin in High Storrs Close, Sheffield (January 7, 2025). | National World
Hard frost on Edale Road (January 7, 2025).Hard frost on Edale Road (January 7, 2025).
Hard frost on Edale Road (January 7, 2025). | National World
Photo from Hillsborough.Photo from Hillsborough.
Photo from Hillsborough. | National World
08:37 GMT

Reports from parents on late openings at their schools

Parents have told The Star how their schools are announcing they are opening late for the day. They include:

King Ecgberts School - 10am

Birley Academy - 10.20am

Sheffield Spring - 10am

Southey Green Primary School - 10am

High Storrs - 9am

Sheffield Park Academy - 10am

08:29 GMT

Supertram - All routes running except Tram Train

Sheffield’s Supertram are having their least complicated day since Saturday with all routes running, except their Tram train service.

08:19 GMT

Flood alert update expected at 11.30am

A flood alert for the River Don covering a wide area stretch from north Doncaster through Rotherham and down to east Sheffield is still in place this morning.

A flood alert is also in place for the lower River Rother, covering areas like Treeton, Swlaoownest, Brinsworth, Killamarsh and Eckington.

An update is due from the Environment Agency at 11.30am.

08:09 GMTUpdated 08:09 GMT

Sheffield Park Academy and High Storrs announce late start

Two schools have so far announced late starts today.

High Storrs School says students should arrive for a 9am start.

Sheffield Park Academy has said: “In the interest of student's safety, there will be a delayed start. All students need to be in the Academy by 10am. Thank you.”

Staff clear the paths at High Storrs School on January 7 ahead of a late 9am start due to icy conditions.Staff clear the paths at High Storrs School on January 7 ahead of a late 9am start due to icy conditions.
Staff clear the paths at High Storrs School on January 7 ahead of a late 9am start due to icy conditions. | National world
07:34 GMT

Slippery pavements and icy roads in Sheffield this morning

Good morning and welcome to another icy day in Sheffield.

There are widespread reports of icy conditions and black ice in Sheffield today (January 7, 2025) as Sunday's snow has now had two days to turn to slush and freeze overnight. Photo from Hillsborough.There are widespread reports of icy conditions and black ice in Sheffield today (January 7, 2025) as Sunday's snow has now had two days to turn to slush and freeze overnight. Photo from Hillsborough.
There are widespread reports of icy conditions and black ice in Sheffield today (January 7, 2025) as Sunday's snow has now had two days to turn to slush and freeze overnight. Photo from Hillsborough. | National World

Yesterday’s slush has had a chance to freeze overnight and now Sheffield’s roads and pavements are quite perilous this morning.

There are widespread reports of black ice on roads and slippery footpaths this morning.

Schools are very likely to start late to give parents more time to get their children to class and navigate their walk to the gates.

We’ll be bringing you the latest updates from Sheffield’s roads, public transport and schools as it happens.

10:13 GMT

Carterknowle Junior and Holt House Infant

Carterknowle Junior and Holt House Infant schools have shared they will be open today at 11am.

10:10 GMT

Bin collections Sheffield: Veolia issues update on when to put bins out with service limited amid snow and ice

Bin collections in Sheffield are being disrupted today due to the snow and ice.

It said that waste and recycling collections will be ‘limited’ today, Monday, January 6, due to snow and ice creating ‘difficult conditions’ on the city’s roads and footpaths.

Read more here: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/politics/bin-collections-sheffield-veolia-issues-update-on-when-to-put-bins-out-with-service-limited-4931104

The snow and ice is disrupting bin collections in SheffieldThe snow and ice is disrupting bin collections in Sheffield
The snow and ice is disrupting bin collections in Sheffield | National World
10:08 GMT

Snow shuts High Storrs in Sheffield on first day of term

Video from the front gates of High Storrs School, which has closed on what was meant to be the first day of the term after the Christmas break.

10:06 GMT

Watch as flooding sweeps through Woodseats in Sheffield after park beck breaks its banks

Andy Kershaw shared this shocking video of fast flowing water in Woodseats as Graves Park Beck has reportedly broken its bank.

09:55 GMT

Sheffield weather: Is it going to snow again? Latest Met Office forecast as more wet weather on the way

Expectations that last night’s heavy rain would clear away Sunday’s settled snow across Sheffield have fallen flat.

Here is The Met Office’s latest forecast for Sheffield and the likelihood of more snow arriving in the next few days.

Read more here: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/weather/sheffield-weather-is-it-going-snow-again-jan-2025-4931090

Here is the latest weather forecast for Sheffield as the city wakes up to slushy snow today (January 6, 2025).Here is the latest weather forecast for Sheffield as the city wakes up to slushy snow today (January 6, 2025).
Here is the latest weather forecast for Sheffield as the city wakes up to slushy snow today (January 6, 2025). | National World
09:17 GMT

Flood alerts issued for Sheffield by Environment Agency after snow and heavy rain

Parts of Sheffield have now been issued flood alerts by the Environment Agency.

The Environment Agency has issued the alert for what it describes as the River Don Middle Catchment - an area which runs along the river from Sheffield city centre out into Rotherham.

It comes as snow begins to melt following Sunday’s snowfall, followed by heavy rain overnight, and includes Kelham Island, parts of the city centre, the Don Valley and Meadowhall.

Read more here: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/weather/sheffield-snow-flood-alert-environment-agency-snow-heavy-rain-meadowhall-kelham-4930986

The Environment Agency map of the flood alert area in Sheffield. Picture: Environment AgencyThe Environment Agency map of the flood alert area in Sheffield. Picture: Environment Agency
The Environment Agency map of the flood alert area in Sheffield. Picture: Environment Agency | Environment Agency
09:04 GMT

Statement from Meadowhall

Meadowhall Shopping Centre has announced it is open today but some individual retailers may be affected due to staff have trouble getting in.

It has also closed all of its upper-level car parks.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield.Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield.
Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield.

A post on the shopping centre’s official Facebook page reads: “ Meadowhall is open today, however there may be some changes to retailers’ opening times due to the weather so please check directly with individual stores before travelling.

“All of our lower level car parks remain open for visitors and staff travelling by car, however, we have closed our upper-level car parks as a precautionary measure.”

Mon, 06 Jan, 2025, 08:19 GMTUpdated 10:12 GMT

More schools closing

More schools are announcing they are closed today:

Mercia School (it is understood Mercia previously said it would open at 10am, but will now close)

King Edward VII School

Westways Primary

Westfield School

Lowedges Primary School

Hinde House Secondary School

Meadowhead School

King Ecgbert School

Talbot Special School

St Thomas of Canterbury Primary

Stannington Infants

Forge Valley School

Lower Meadow Primary Academy

Grenoside School

Mundella Primary School

Beach Hill Nursery School

Silverdale School

Springfield Primary School

UTC Olympic Legacy Park

Chaucer School

Notre Dame

