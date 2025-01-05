Sheffield snow LIVE: Roads shut, M1 traffic troubles and tram delays from overnight snow in South Yorkshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Star will be bringing you all the latest updates from traffic and travel in South Yorkshire, as well as your pictures of the snow day - while it lasts!
Sheffield snow LIVE: Black ice on roads, school updates and flood alerts after overnight freeze in Sheffield
Key Events
- Sheffield has woken up to find yesterday's blanketing white snow has turned to slush across the city today
- Schools that were expecting their first day back after the holidays are messaging parents to say they have had to remain closed today instead
- Meanwhile, a flood warning is in place in a village in Rotherham, and large parts of North East Doncaster have been issued flood alerts
- Meanwhlie, public transport has been affected again and roads are struggling
Latest bus updates for Sheffield on January 7
Bus Route Information
- 8 - Birley Normal: Ecclesfield
- 8a - Dyke Vale Road Normal: Ecclesfield
- 18 - Hillsborough Diverted: Chesterfield Rd to Scarsdale (both directions)City Centre
- 18a - Hillsborough Not Scheduled: City Centre
- 20 - Ecclesfield Normal: Hemsworth
- 24 - Woodhouse Normal route: Lowedges
- 25 - Woodhouse Not Scheduled: City Centre
- 47 - Shiregreen Diverted: Using Sicey Ave, Nethershire, and Hartley BrookHerdings: Using Blackstock Road and Constable Road (due to flooding)
- 48 - Shiregreen Diverted: Using Sicey Ave, Nethershire, and Hartley BrookHerdings
- 51 - Charnock Diverted: Terminate at Gleadless Town EndLodge Moor
- 52a - Woodhouse Diverted: Not serving Heavygate bus stopH'boro / Loxley: Not serving Heavygate bus stop
- 56 - Manor Park / Wybourn Diverted: Suspended - Manor Oaks Road (icy)Nether Edge: City Centre - Nether Edge
- 73 - City Centre Not Scheduled: Not serving TreetonRotherham: Not serving Treeton
- 75 - Jordanthorpe Diverted: Not serving Nottingham Street/Rock Street (ice) – via Spital Hill, Not serving Bellhouse – via Barnsley Road Chapeltown / High Green: Not serving Nottingham Street/Rock Street – via Spital Hill
- 75a - Jordanthorpe Diverted: Not serving Nottingham Street/Rock Street (ice) – via Spital HillNot serving BellhouseFox Hill: Not serving Nottingham Street/Rock Street – via Spital Hill
- 76 - Meadowhall Normal: Lowedges
- 76a - Meadowhall Diverted: Via Newman RoadLowedges: Normal
- 76e - Meadowhall Not Scheduled: Lowedges
- 80 - Chesterfield Normal: Killamarsh
- 81 - Dore Normal: Stannington
- 82 - Millhouses Diverted: Missing Greystones Road and Bents Green Loop – Via Ecclesall Road South Hall Park Head
- 83 - Chapeltown Not Scheduled: City Centre
- 86 - Chapeltown Not Scheduled: City Centre
- 95 - Walkley Diverted: HillsboroughCity / Rotherham: Not serving Treeton (flooding)
- 95a - Walkley Diverted: HillsboroughCrystal Peaks
- 95b - Walkley Diverted: HillsboroughCrystal Peaks
- 95s - Rotherham Not Scheduled: Not serving Treeton (flooding)
- 97 - Totley Diverted: Normal Nthp / Hillsborough: Missing Longley Hall Road
- 98 - Totley Brook Diverted: Normal Nthp / Hillsborough: Missing Longley Hall Road
- 115 - East Herringthorpe Normal: Rotherham
- 116 - Ravenfield Diverted: Omit St LeonardsRotherham
- 120 - Peaks / Halfway Normal: Fulwood
- 120k - Killamarsh Normal: Fulwood
- 139 - Rotherham Normal
- 140 - Rotherham Normal
- 141 - Rotherham Diverted: Not serving Nidderdale (diverted via Roughwood Road)
- 142 - Rotherham Diverted: Not serving Nidderdale (diverted via Roughwood Road)
- 207 - Rotherham Diverted: Not serving Howarth EstateCity Centre: Not serving Howarth Estate or St Lawrence Road
- 216 - Dinnington Not Scheduled
- 272 - Castleton Normal: City Centre
- MAN4 - Barlborough Normal: City Centre
- X1 - Maltby Normal: City Centre
- X2 - Maltby / Doncaster Normal: City Centre
- X3 - Doncaster Normal: City Centre
- X5 - Dinnington / Maltby Normal
"My 10-minute walk through town took 40 minutes"
A resident called The Star this morning to share their experiences on the icy paths in city centre.
Zak Cuerden told The Star he had a GP appointment this morning that would normally take him 10 minutes to reach that instead took over half an hour.
“It’s an absolute nightmare in places,” he said.
“In some parts there are no problems at all, then suddenly you reach a spot where you can barely take a step.”
High Storrs comes back to life as school starts after deep freeze
Tuesday travel disruption Sheffield: Ice and flooding continues to affect Sheffield transport
Sheffield is facing transport disruption for a second day, with weather still affecting some bus, road and rail routes.
A handful of bus routes still remain disrupted, largely as a result of flooding following weekend snow and rain, while some roads are also affected.
Photos of Sheffield getting up to speed this morning
These photos show Sheffield getting up to speed this morning through icy conditions.
Reports from parents on late openings at their schools
Parents have told The Star how their schools are announcing they are opening late for the day. They include:
King Ecgberts School - 10am
Birley Academy - 10.20am
Sheffield Spring - 10am
Southey Green Primary School - 10am
High Storrs - 9am
Sheffield Park Academy - 10am
Supertram - All routes running except Tram Train
Sheffield’s Supertram are having their least complicated day since Saturday with all routes running, except their Tram train service.
Flood alert update expected at 11.30am
A flood alert for the River Don covering a wide area stretch from north Doncaster through Rotherham and down to east Sheffield is still in place this morning.
A flood alert is also in place for the lower River Rother, covering areas like Treeton, Swlaoownest, Brinsworth, Killamarsh and Eckington.
An update is due from the Environment Agency at 11.30am.
Sheffield Park Academy and High Storrs announce late start
Two schools have so far announced late starts today.
High Storrs School says students should arrive for a 9am start.
Sheffield Park Academy has said: “In the interest of student's safety, there will be a delayed start. All students need to be in the Academy by 10am. Thank you.”
Slippery pavements and icy roads in Sheffield this morning
Good morning and welcome to another icy day in Sheffield.
Yesterday’s slush has had a chance to freeze overnight and now Sheffield’s roads and pavements are quite perilous this morning.
There are widespread reports of black ice on roads and slippery footpaths this morning.
Schools are very likely to start late to give parents more time to get their children to class and navigate their walk to the gates.
We’ll be bringing you the latest updates from Sheffield’s roads, public transport and schools as it happens.
Carterknowle Junior and Holt House Infant
Carterknowle Junior and Holt House Infant schools have shared they will be open today at 11am.
Bin collections Sheffield: Veolia issues update on when to put bins out with service limited amid snow and ice
Bin collections in Sheffield are being disrupted today due to the snow and ice.
It said that waste and recycling collections will be ‘limited’ today, Monday, January 6, due to snow and ice creating ‘difficult conditions’ on the city’s roads and footpaths.
Snow shuts High Storrs in Sheffield on first day of term
Video from the front gates of High Storrs School, which has closed on what was meant to be the first day of the term after the Christmas break.
Watch as flooding sweeps through Woodseats in Sheffield after park beck breaks its banks
Andy Kershaw shared this shocking video of fast flowing water in Woodseats as Graves Park Beck has reportedly broken its bank.
Sheffield weather: Is it going to snow again? Latest Met Office forecast as more wet weather on the way
Expectations that last night’s heavy rain would clear away Sunday’s settled snow across Sheffield have fallen flat.
Here is The Met Office’s latest forecast for Sheffield and the likelihood of more snow arriving in the next few days.
Flood alerts issued for Sheffield by Environment Agency after snow and heavy rain
Parts of Sheffield have now been issued flood alerts by the Environment Agency.
The Environment Agency has issued the alert for what it describes as the River Don Middle Catchment - an area which runs along the river from Sheffield city centre out into Rotherham.
It comes as snow begins to melt following Sunday’s snowfall, followed by heavy rain overnight, and includes Kelham Island, parts of the city centre, the Don Valley and Meadowhall.
Statement from Meadowhall
Meadowhall Shopping Centre has announced it is open today but some individual retailers may be affected due to staff have trouble getting in.
It has also closed all of its upper-level car parks.
A post on the shopping centre’s official Facebook page reads: “ Meadowhall is open today, however there may be some changes to retailers’ opening times due to the weather so please check directly with individual stores before travelling.
“All of our lower level car parks remain open for visitors and staff travelling by car, however, we have closed our upper-level car parks as a precautionary measure.”
More schools closing
More schools are announcing they are closed today:
Mercia School (it is understood Mercia previously said it would open at 10am, but will now close)
King Edward VII School
Westways Primary
Westfield School
Lowedges Primary School
Hinde House Secondary School
Meadowhead School
King Ecgbert School
Talbot Special School
St Thomas of Canterbury Primary
Stannington Infants
Forge Valley School
Lower Meadow Primary Academy
Grenoside School
Mundella Primary School
Beach Hill Nursery School
Silverdale School
Springfield Primary School
UTC Olympic Legacy Park
Chaucer School
Notre Dame
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.