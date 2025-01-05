Enjoy these 16 photos from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire today as families woke up to blanketing snow across the county today (January 5).

Some are of quiet moments from early this morning, and others are of making the most of it - like sledding with plastic bags on Crookes Valley Park!

It will make a memorable day for families to get one more day of festive fun in before schools go back tomorrow - assuming they aren’t all closed, of course.

1 . Snowman making in Crookes Valley Park Snowman making in Crookes Valley Park.

2 . Sledding... with a plastic bag! Not just ordinary sledding, but sledding with a plastic bags and a tray in Crookes Valley Park.

