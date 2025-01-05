Enjoy these 16 photos from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire today as families woke up to blanketing snow across the county today (January 5).
Some are of quiet moments from early this morning, and others are of making the most of it - like sledding with plastic bags on Crookes Valley Park!
It will make a memorable day for families to get one more day of festive fun in before schools go back tomorrow - assuming they aren’t all closed, of course.
1. Snowman making in Crookes Valley Park
Snowman making in Crookes Valley Park. | National World
2. Sledding... with a plastic bag!
Not just ordinary sledding, but sledding with a plastic bags and a tray in Crookes Valley Park. | National World
4. Snow day in Sheffield, January 5, 2025
Bogdan Si Andreaa shared this photo of two little ones thoroughly enjoying the snow day in the garden. | Bogdan Si Andreaa
