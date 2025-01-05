Sheffield Snow: 16 scenic photos of South Yorkshire enjoying the snow on day before schools go back

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Jan 2025, 12:44 GMT

The snow may have ground South Yorkshire’s roads to a halt today - but that hasn’t stopped people getting out and enjoying their Sunday.

Enjoy these 16 photos from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire today as families woke up to blanketing snow across the county today (January 5).

Some are of quiet moments from early this morning, and others are of making the most of it - like sledding with plastic bags on Crookes Valley Park!

It will make a memorable day for families to get one more day of festive fun in before schools go back tomorrow - assuming they aren’t all closed, of course.

Snowman making in Crookes Valley Park.

1. Snowman making in Crookes Valley Park

Snowman making in Crookes Valley Park. | National World

Not just ordinary sledding, but sledding with a plastic bags and a tray in Crookes Valley Park.

2. Sledding... with a plastic bag!

Not just ordinary sledding, but sledding with a plastic bags and a tray in Crookes Valley Park. | National World

Bogdan Si Andreaa shared this photo of two little ones thoroughly enjoying the snow day in the garden.

4. Snow day in Sheffield, January 5, 2025

Bogdan Si Andreaa shared this photo of two little ones thoroughly enjoying the snow day in the garden. | Bogdan Si Andreaa

