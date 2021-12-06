Earlier in the month the forecaster ruled out the chance of an arctic blast anytime soon, despite reports from a number of national newspapers that heavy snow was set to fall across the UK.

It ws suggested by some outlets that temperatures could plummet to below freezing by the middle of the month, but this was quickly debunked by the Met Office.

This is what the Met Office has said about the latest weather forecast for Sheffield - and when it is most likely to snow in the city. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

But this stance was quickly turned around, as Storm Arwen swept across the UK at the end of November, bringing snow, gales and ice for Sheffield.

As we move towards the end of the year there are already more weather warnings in place, with more storms forecast and the chance of more snowfall growing.

Here is everything we know so far – and when it is most likely to snow again in Sheffield and across the UK.

When will it snow in Sheffield?

The latest forecasts for the UK have suggested there could be potential for more snow to fall in the coming weeks, as temperatures have dropped and more storms could be on the way.

There are not currently any predictions for more snowfall in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, although the Met Office does suggest there is a ‘slightly higher than normal chance of some wintry conditions’ in the north of England before December 10.

While it’s unclear whether this means snow is on the cards or not, it could be quite likely as the first snowfall of last year occurred on December 3.

The flurries continued over the following days with temperatures dipping below freezing throughout the beginning of December, suggesting that this year could follow a similar pattern.

There are not currently any more weather warnings for snow in Sheffield the rest of the month, but there is some snow forecast for other parts of the UK over the next week.

Hill snow, and snowfall on higher ground, is forecast for some Yorkshire areas from Tuesday, December 7 to Friday, Decemeber 10.

What will the weather be like in Sheffield this week?

This week looks set to be another cold one in Sheffield, with temperatures hovering at around 6C.

Monday, December 6 and Tuesday, December 7 are set to be just 4C with heavy rain and winds – and a Met Office weather warning is in place for Tuesday as another storm is expected in the UK.

Light rain is expected on Wednesday, with cloudy but cool days forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are set to creep up slightly to around 8 or 9C as we move towards the weekend, with dry conditions currently on the cards.

The Met Office says forecasting snow can be particularly difficult in the UK, as ‘most precipitation either starts off as snow or supercooled raindrops’, but melts as it gets closer to the ground, meaning we usually see rain, sleet or hail.

How likely it is to remain intact by the time it hits the ground depends on the temperature of the air – something which can often be very hard to predict as the ‘freezing level’ (the boundary at which precipitation will fall as snow rather than rain) can change so frequently and even by a few miles.