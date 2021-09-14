Weather warning issued for Sheffield - travel disruption is a possibility

A yellow weather warning for rain in Sheffield has been issued today, with travel disruption in the city a possibility.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 11:58 am

In the latest weather forecast for the city, the Met Office says heavy rainfall could lead to some disruption, primarily to travel.

The forecast says “spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer, with a small chance of road closures” are possible.

It also says “bus and train services may be affected with journey times taking longer”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A weather warning for rain in Sheffield has been issued

The Met Office also warns that “flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible”.

A forecaster said: “An area of rain, heavy in places, is expected to move northeastwards across parts of southern and eastern England, with thunder in a few places.

“15-25mm of rain is likely quite widely with some spots seeing around 40mm in a few hours. The rain should ease later in the day, before mostly clearing after dusk.”

RETRO: This is what happened when Sheffield had a 'danger to life' weather warning in 2019 - remembering the last serious floods

WEATHER: Shocking video shows flash flooding which lifted manhole cover from Sheffield road

Read More

Read More
Sheffield weather: Met Office issues new forecast which dashes hopes of UK heatw...