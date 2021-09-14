In the latest weather forecast for the city, the Met Office says heavy rainfall could lead to some disruption, primarily to travel.

The forecast says “spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer, with a small chance of road closures” are possible.

It also says “bus and train services may be affected with journey times taking longer”.

A weather warning for rain in Sheffield has been issued

The Met Office also warns that “flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible”.

A forecaster said: “An area of rain, heavy in places, is expected to move northeastwards across parts of southern and eastern England, with thunder in a few places.