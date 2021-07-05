Shocking video shows flash flooding which lifted manhole cover from Sheffield road

This footage shows a lake forming on Medlock Crescent in Handsworth, where so much rain fell in a matter of minutes that three homes were reportedly flooded, a sewage pumping station was submerged and a manhole cover was lifted from the road.

It was one of numerous incidents of flash flooding yesterday, Sunday, July 4, as Sheffield Council received 35 calls about streets around the city during the thunderstorms.

Joe Peacock, who captured the footage in Handsworth, told how the heavens had opened there at around 3.50pm and there was little let-up for around half an hour.

Flash flooding on Medlock Crescent in Handsworth, Sheffield (pic: Joe Peacock)

“I’ve lived on this estate for 26 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

“The water started gathering in the middle of the road and flooding onto people’s driveways and into their garages and houses. I believe it got into three houses.

“Just next to the houses there’s a sewage pumping station which was under two or three metres of water. Yorkshire Water had to come out and they were there until around 11pm.”

Damage to the road surface surrounding a manhole cover on Medlock Crescent, Sheffield, following flash flooding (pic: Joe Peacock)

“There was so much water it lifted the manhole cover in the middle of the road and it’s left a massive crack in the road.

“It was like a monsoon. It looked like something you’d expect in hurricane season in America, not South Yorkshire in the middle of the summer.”

A weather warning for thunderstorms was in place for Sheffield on Sunday, and Upwell Street had to be closed due to flash flooding.

Sheffield Council revealed it had been called to reports of flash flooding on the following streets on Sunday, with more than one call to the same road in some instances:

OVEREND DRIVE

BERNARD ROAD

RIDGEHILL AVENUE

EVERINGHAM CRESCENT

NORFOLK PARK AVENUE

FIR VALE ROAD

MAIN ROAD

LUMLEY STREET

BEAVER HILL ROAD

BIRLEY MOOR ROAD

LEIGHTON ROAD

GLEADLESS ROAD

CATCLIFFE ROAD

SHEPCOTE LANE

UPWELL STREET

RETFORD ROAD

BRAMLEY AVENUE

HAYWOOD LANE

RICHMOND PARK CRESCENT

HEATHER LEA PLACE

FULWOOD ROAD

DYKES LANE

SEAGRAVE AVENUE

HARBOROUGH AVENUE

BIRLEY SPA LANE

HANDSWORTH ROAD

HURLFIELD AVENUE

BOCKING LANE