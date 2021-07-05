Shocking video shows flash flooding which lifted manhole cover from Sheffield road
Homes in Sheffield were inundated as torrential downpours caused flash flooding across much of the city.
This footage shows a lake forming on Medlock Crescent in Handsworth, where so much rain fell in a matter of minutes that three homes were reportedly flooded, a sewage pumping station was submerged and a manhole cover was lifted from the road.
It was one of numerous incidents of flash flooding yesterday, Sunday, July 4, as Sheffield Council received 35 calls about streets around the city during the thunderstorms.
Joe Peacock, who captured the footage in Handsworth, told how the heavens had opened there at around 3.50pm and there was little let-up for around half an hour.
“I’ve lived on this estate for 26 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.
“The water started gathering in the middle of the road and flooding onto people’s driveways and into their garages and houses. I believe it got into three houses.
“Just next to the houses there’s a sewage pumping station which was under two or three metres of water. Yorkshire Water had to come out and they were there until around 11pm.”
“There was so much water it lifted the manhole cover in the middle of the road and it’s left a massive crack in the road.
“It was like a monsoon. It looked like something you’d expect in hurricane season in America, not South Yorkshire in the middle of the summer.”
A weather warning for thunderstorms was in place for Sheffield on Sunday, and Upwell Street had to be closed due to flash flooding.
Sheffield Council revealed it had been called to reports of flash flooding on the following streets on Sunday, with more than one call to the same road in some instances:
OVEREND DRIVE
BERNARD ROAD
RIDGEHILL AVENUE
EVERINGHAM CRESCENT
NORFOLK PARK AVENUE
FIR VALE ROAD
MAIN ROAD
LUMLEY STREET
BEAVER HILL ROAD
BIRLEY MOOR ROAD
LEIGHTON ROAD
GLEADLESS ROAD
CATCLIFFE ROAD
SHEPCOTE LANE
UPWELL STREET
RETFORD ROAD
BRAMLEY AVENUE
HAYWOOD LANE
RICHMOND PARK CRESCENT
HEATHER LEA PLACE
FULWOOD ROAD
DYKES LANE
SEAGRAVE AVENUE
HARBOROUGH AVENUE
BIRLEY SPA LANE
HANDSWORTH ROAD
HURLFIELD AVENUE
BOCKING LANE
GRANVILLE ROAD.