As Brits look set to enjoy a warm spell over the Easter bank holiday weekend, hay fever sufferers have been warned to expect high pollen levels.

Data from the Kleenex Pollen Forecast shows that the sunny spell is causing tree pollen levels to spike across the country this weekend as we approach the peak pollen season – leading to a wave of runny noses, sore eyes and sneezing fits for many as they tuck into their Easter Eggs this bank holiday weekend.

A pollen bomb is set to hit Yorkshire this weekend

The severity of pollen levels is measured by Pollen Grains Per Cubic Metre (PPM). A reading of 200-703 for tree pollen is considered high, and anything above 704 very high.

Measurements of between 409 and 309 have been predicted for parts of Yorkshire over the weekend.

Providing a detailed pollen count for all 1.7 million postcodes across the UK five days in advance, the Kleenex Pollen Forecast is one of the most regionally accurate pollen tracking tools available. It enables those with allergies to plan days out using pollen data specific to their local town or city, rather than a general national forecast to help them feel more prepared and in control of their allergies.

For those planning on making the most of the weather this Easter weekend, Amena Warner, Head of Clinical Services at Allergy UK, has shared her top tips to help hay fever sufferers manage their symptoms and feel better prepared.

“Consider your wardrobe choices – accessories like hats and wrap-around sunglasses can stop pollen from reaching face, hair and importantly, eyes,” she said.

“Try using an allergen barrier balm. Some allergy sufferers find that applying an allergen barrier balm around the base of the nostrils and around sunglasses creates a barrier to airborne allergens.

“Schedule your daily outings carefully. Always check the Kleenex Pollen Forecast before leaving the house. Monitoring pollen levels daily can help you plan ahead to manage your symptoms.

“Shower when you return home. Pollen can stay on your skin and hair after you’ve been outside, so take a shower as soon as possible when you return home.”

Jin Zhang, Global Medical Director at Kleenex UK, said: “Kleenex understands how unpleasant hay fever can be and how severe symptoms can prevent pollen sufferers from enjoying the warmer weather the season brings. We know that many families travel over the Easter weekend to spend time with loved ones. New surroundings can act as a trigger to allergy symptoms due to potential exposure to different pollens.

“With Kleenex Pollen Forecast offering unrivalled insight into local pollen levels, we recommend for anyone who experiences pollen allergies, no matter how mild, to check levels daily to ensure they plan ahead and be well prepared to tackle the pollen season no matter where they are.”

For those suffering with hay fever, the Allergy Comfort™ range from Kleenex has been designed to offer comfort for the