Children and adults are anticipated to flock to Graves Park Animal Farm for the 'eggsiting' event, which runs from Good Friday, April 15 to Bank Holiday Monday, April 18.

Online tickets for the Friday and Saturday egg hunts are now sold out, and tickets for the Sunday and Monday egg hunts are selling quickly, according to the animal farm.

There will be 12 Easter Egg hunts over the course of four days, with over 60,000 foiled mini-eggs to find and a full-size Easter Egg prize for every participant delivered by the Easter Bunny and his friends each day.

Here's all you need to know about the event that will take over your Easter weekend.

When is Sheffield's Easter Egg Hunt and how do I get tickets?

The egg hunts will take place from Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18 and each ticket costs £5.

Each day, there will be three egg hunt waves at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm, and visitors are encouraged to book the one that best fits them.

While online tickets are either sold out or selling quickly, people without Internet access can purchase them at the park's gift store, which is open from 10am to 3pm everyday.

There are still some tickets available at the gift shop for Friday and Saturday hunts but people are advised to act quickly as there will be no more reserved tickets available due to health and safety concerns.

Online tickets for Sunday and Monday hunts are still available on https://gravesparkeaster.eventbrite.co.uk and limited tickets are also available on the day.

Graves Park Animal Farm said to make the hunt as fun and fair as possible despite limited space, they will have sections for Under 5s, 5 years and over, and 10 years and over.

Parents are welcome to accompany their child but they are asked not to help or pick up any eggs on behalf of their child.

Is parking available in Graves Park and what else can I do there?

Due to the extremely popular nature of the event, the animal farm advises people to travel wherever possible by public transport or arrive on foot due to 'very limited' parking in the park.

Those who don't get a ticket, or don't fancy the thrill of the hunt, the park also has one of their popular trails around the Animal Farm for £1.50, with an 'egg-cellent prize waiting for them.

There are also other free events available at the farm available all weekend, including the hatching of newborn chicks, a free colouring competition, ferret racing, and the opportunity to see and pet various animals, including the adorable little lambs.

The gift shop at the animal farm, as well as a tea and coffee stand, will be open throughout the weekend to serve refreshments.

However, dogs are not allowed at the animal farm.