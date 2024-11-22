Warning after black ice reported on roads and footpaths across Sheffield after overnight freeze
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sheffield is waking up to frozen footpaths and slippery side roads today (November 22) following a spell of rain last night combined with freezing temperatures.
Already, Stagecoach Yorkshire has diverted routes such as the No.6 because of black ice at the Millhouses Tesco.
Community Facebook groups are reporting perilous conditions across the city. A post to ‘S12 Community Page’ reads: “Delves is literally an ice rink on both roads and pavement. Please be careful and try to help elderly neighbours so that they don't have to risk going outside!”
Another to the Wonderful Walkley page reads: “Thank you to the lovely people who live on Morley street for taking their time to grit the paths on our street this morning, it looks treacherous out there!”
It comes after a band of rain and hail washed over Sheffield between midnight and 3am last night amid freezing temperatures.
Black ice forms when water freezes on roads, especially after snow melts and then refreezes overnight, and is dangerous because it can be hard to see.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow & ice lasting between midnight last night and 10am today.
Forecasters say Friday will see bright sunshine and temperatures creeping back above freezing, ahead of a much warmer weekend but with heavy rain all Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.