Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 20th Nov 2024, 14:23 GMT
Adorable photos have shown two young cheetah cubs in South Yorkshire experiencing snow for the first time.

Kendi and Tafari, aged six months, were spotted playfully pouncing on a snowman that was built by park rangers at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

Adorable pictures showed the pair hiding behind the snowman while under the watchful eyes of their mum Darcy.

The cubs were born at the wildlife park in May this year, so this was their first time experiencing snow.

Cheetah cubs Kendi and Tafari playing in the snow at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, South YorkshireCheetah cubs Kendi and Tafari playing in the snow at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, South Yorkshire
Cheetah cubs Kendi and Tafari playing in the snow at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, South Yorkshire | Yorkshire Wildlife Park / SWNS

A park spokesperson said: "Cheetah cubs Kendi and Tafari experienced their first encounter with snow, playfully climbing and pouncing on a snowman built by park rangers, all under the watchful eye of their mother, Darcy.

"Meanwhile, the park’s polar bears were perfectly at home in the wintery weather and embraced the cold snap with spirited play."

The young cubs welcomed the recent snowfall in South Yorkshire.The young cubs welcomed the recent snowfall in South Yorkshire.
The young cubs welcomed the recent snowfall in South Yorkshire. | Yorkshire Wildlife Park / SWNS

The cubs were born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, after their parents Darcy and Brook moved to the park last year as part of a European breeding project.

They were nurtured by Darcy in an enclosure for three months, but were allowed to start roaming the area in July.

