Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Adorable photos show two young cheetah cubs experiencing snow for first time
Kendi and Tafari, aged six months, were spotted playfully pouncing on a snowman that was built by park rangers at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.
Adorable pictures showed the pair hiding behind the snowman while under the watchful eyes of their mum Darcy.
The cubs were born at the wildlife park in May this year, so this was their first time experiencing snow.
A park spokesperson said: "Cheetah cubs Kendi and Tafari experienced their first encounter with snow, playfully climbing and pouncing on a snowman built by park rangers, all under the watchful eye of their mother, Darcy.
"Meanwhile, the park’s polar bears were perfectly at home in the wintery weather and embraced the cold snap with spirited play."
The cubs were born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, after their parents Darcy and Brook moved to the park last year as part of a European breeding project.
They were nurtured by Darcy in an enclosure for three months, but were allowed to start roaming the area in July.
