Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adorable photos have shown two young cheetah cubs in South Yorkshire experiencing snow for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kendi and Tafari, aged six months, were spotted playfully pouncing on a snowman that was built by park rangers at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

Adorable pictures showed the pair hiding behind the snowman while under the watchful eyes of their mum Darcy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cubs were born at the wildlife park in May this year, so this was their first time experiencing snow.

Cheetah cubs Kendi and Tafari playing in the snow at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, South Yorkshire | Yorkshire Wildlife Park / SWNS

A park spokesperson said: "Cheetah cubs Kendi and Tafari experienced their first encounter with snow, playfully climbing and pouncing on a snowman built by park rangers, all under the watchful eye of their mother, Darcy.

"Meanwhile, the park’s polar bears were perfectly at home in the wintery weather and embraced the cold snap with spirited play."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young cubs welcomed the recent snowfall in South Yorkshire. | Yorkshire Wildlife Park / SWNS

They were nurtured by Darcy in an enclosure for three months, but were allowed to start roaming the area in July.