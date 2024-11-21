Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week’s biting cold weather is about to turn into rain, hail and more snow in Sheffield.

The Met Office has forecast that the Steel City is in for a lashing starting at 10pm tonight (November 21).

A band of rain combined with the ongoing cold snap brought on by arctic air will see sleet, hail and snow overnight until 3am, and temperatures will again ‘feel like’ -3C outside.

Friday will be clear, bright and sunny with a small chance of showers, but will remain stubbornly cold.

It comes as a weather warning that was in place for snow and heavy rain this weekend has been expanded.

Now, a yellow warning for snow and ice in also place from midnight tonight until 10am on Friday.

The Met Office writes: “Icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces during Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning as temperatures drop below freezing, especially following any showers.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

“Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are likely, [and there may be] some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”

At the weekend, forecasters have said Sheffield will see heavy rain all day Saturday starting at 6am until the evening along with winds reaching 45mph.

The weekend’s weather warning is in place between 4am Saturday until 9am Sunday, after which Sheffield can expect to see showers and high winds of over 35mph all of Sunday.

However, the cold snap is forecast to over the weekend, with temperatures rising dramatically from -3C to 8C over the course of Saturday alone.