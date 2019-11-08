Volunteers needed for river clean-up after floods in Sheffield
Volunteers are wanted to help clean up Sheffield’s rivers after floods and torrential rain left the banks covered in debris.
The River Stewardship Company is looking for more volunteers to help with a clean-up operation, which is likely to take some time.
A number of regular volunteer days are already arranged, but organisers want to boost numbers.
The RSC said: “Our flood defence volunteers and the friends of the blue loop have a job on their hands after a month's worth of rain fell in just 24 hours, bringing tons of plastic and debris to the banks of the River Don.
“We're going to need your help.
“We've got a number of regular volunteer days to help with the clean-up.”
