Volunteers needed for river clean-up after floods in Sheffield

Volunteers are wanted to help clean up Sheffield’s rivers after floods and torrential rain left the banks covered in debris.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:58 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:59 pm

The River Stewardship Company is looking for more volunteers to help with a clean-up operation, which is likely to take some time.

Read More

Read More
Organisers to issue refund to Meadowhall Christmas Live ticket holders

A number of regular volunteer days are already arranged, but organisers want to boost numbers.

Volunteers are needed to help clean up the rivers in Sheffield after flooding yesterday and overnight (Picture: Brian Hopwood)

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LATEST: Emergency multi-agency response to South Yorkshire flooding set to continue today

The RSC said: “Our flood defence volunteers and the friends of the blue loop have a job on their hands after a month's worth of rain fell in just 24 hours, bringing tons of plastic and debris to the banks of the River Don.

“We're going to need your help.

“We've got a number of regular volunteer days to help with the clean-up.”

WEATHER: 'Danger to life' severe flood warnings issued in Doncaster

Click HERE to find out more about volunteering.