The River Stewardship Company is looking for more volunteers to help with a clean-up operation, which is likely to take some time.

A number of regular volunteer days are already arranged, but organisers want to boost numbers.

Volunteers are needed to help clean up the rivers in Sheffield after flooding yesterday and overnight (Picture: Brian Hopwood)

The RSC said: “Our flood defence volunteers and the friends of the blue loop have a job on their hands after a month's worth of rain fell in just 24 hours, bringing tons of plastic and debris to the banks of the River Don.

“We're going to need your help.

“We've got a number of regular volunteer days to help with the clean-up.”