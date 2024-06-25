Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Temperatures are expected to top 27C in Sheffield today - making it as balmy as south Portugal.

You can always trust English weather to swing wildly from week to week.

People at the Peace Gardens in Sheffield enjoying the sunshine. PIC: Dean Atkins

The British Isles have gone from a “chilly” June that was cause for complaint nationwide to a very warm mini-heatwave in just a matter of days.

Now, in Sheffield, another very warm day is in store with temperatures to rival the beautiful Algarve - without any of the sun to match, though.

What is the weather forecast in Sheffield today? (June 25, 2024)

Despite temperatures climbing to highs of 27C in Sheffield today, it is expected to remain cloudy throughout with only glimpses of sunshine, according to the Met Office.

It will be warmest between 3pm and 7pm when the mercury will rise to 27C ahead of another very warm night.

There will be light winds to carry away some of the heat and little to no chance of rain.

Conditions on Wednesday are expected to be a good deal sunnier despite some patchy cloud with highs of 26-27C.

It means Sheffield will be as warm as the Algarve in southern Portugal where the BBC says temperatures will also hit 27C - although, unlike the UK, they will be enjoying unbroken sunshine, and in some places scoring a frightening 10 on the UV radiation index scale.

It comes after Monday (June 24) marked the hottest day of the year so far in the UK, with 28.3C recorded in Wisley, Surrey.