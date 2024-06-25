Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police and firefighters say they believe a blaze that gripped a Sheffield allotment was caused by an arson attack.

Allotment owner David Dunne was devastated after the fire took hold of his wooden cabin and dog kennel, which both went up in flames on Saturday night.

He had to be pulled back by police to stop him from rushing to the blazing buildings, fearing that the fire was going to spread to his pigeon loft, and firefighters were on the scene for more than two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was contacted by friends during the night, and understands it was reported by a local business who had seen the flames.

Flames at the allotment site at Catley Road, Darnall, on Saturday night | Submitted

Now South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have told The Star that they now believe arsonists had started the fire deliberately.

Police said in a statement: “At 10.20pm on Saturday (June 22) we responded to reports of a fire at an allotment on Catley Road, Sheffield.

“When officers arrived at the incident, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were on scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and an investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The fire service added: “Three fire crews from Parkway and Central stations were called out to an allotment fire at 10pm on Catley Road, Sheffield. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 12.40am.”

Relatives have now launched a crowd funding campaign to try to help raise enough money to rebuild. Log on here to make a

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up until two weeks ago, the kennels contained three Patterdale terriers. But David had to have them rehomed after being told he could no longer keep them there.

He said they could have been burned to death if they had still been there.