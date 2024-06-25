Darnall allotment fire: Blaze which devastated Sheffield allotment is suspected arson, say police
Allotment owner David Dunne was devastated after the fire took hold of his wooden cabin and dog kennel, which both went up in flames on Saturday night.
He had to be pulled back by police to stop him from rushing to the blazing buildings, fearing that the fire was going to spread to his pigeon loft, and firefighters were on the scene for more than two hours.
He was contacted by friends during the night, and understands it was reported by a local business who had seen the flames.
Now South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have told The Star that they now believe arsonists had started the fire deliberately.
Police said in a statement: “At 10.20pm on Saturday (June 22) we responded to reports of a fire at an allotment on Catley Road, Sheffield.
“When officers arrived at the incident, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were on scene.
“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and an investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
The fire service added: “Three fire crews from Parkway and Central stations were called out to an allotment fire at 10pm on Catley Road, Sheffield. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 12.40am.”
Up until two weeks ago, the kennels contained three Patterdale terriers. But David had to have them rehomed after being told he could no longer keep them there.
He said: “We have nothing left. I’m looking for funds to help rebuild.”