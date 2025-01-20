Some may be possible witnesses rather than suspects.
But all the pictures remain on South Yorkshire Police’s list of appeals as they look into crimes and incidents across the county.
All those pictured in this gallery have appeared in pictures published by officers as part of investigations into incidents which have happened in Sheffield, including violence, sexual assaults, and thefts. The currently appear on the force’s website.
The images have been taken from CCTV cameras in the streets, businesses and trams of Sheffield.
If you can help police with the investigations, you can contact South Yorkshire Police online by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
You can also phone the force on 101.
In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but call police instead.
1. Caught on camera
Police have issed CCTV pictures of people they want to speak to over suspected crimes in Sheffield | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police
2. Edmund Road
Police released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a reported burglary in Sheffield.
It is reported that at 6.05pm on 21 December 2024, a man entered a woman’s property on Edmund Road and stole her handbag before leaving the scene.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to the man shown in this CCTV still as we believe he could help with the investigation.
The man is described as Black, aged 40-50, of a slim build, and bald.
Quote investigation number 14/225195/24.
Picture: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police
3. Charter Square
Police released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged assault in a bar in Sheffield city centre.
It is reported that at 9.42pm on Sunday 29 December 2024, two people were injured after being attacked while sitting in a booth in Roxy Ballroom in Charter Square.
An investigation was launched and officers are now keen to identify the man in this CCTV image as they feel he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
He is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s with short, curly brown hair, short facial hair and of a slim build.
He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, with a black stripe on the top half of the leg, a grey long sleeved jumper with a black body warmer on top and light-coloured shoes.
Quote investigation number 14/14727/25 when you get in touch.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police
4. Woodhouse
Police released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a reported theft in Sheffield.
On 18 December at 6pm it is reported that a woman allegedly stole several Christmas decorations from a pub on Sheffield Road, in the Woodhouse area of the city.
Since the incident, enquiries have been ongoing, and they released images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.
Quote investigation number 14/223711/24..
Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police