3 . Charter Square

Police released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged assault in a bar in Sheffield city centre. It is reported that at 9.42pm on Sunday 29 December 2024, two people were injured after being attacked while sitting in a booth in Roxy Ballroom in Charter Square. An investigation was launched and officers are now keen to identify the man in this CCTV image as they feel he may be able to assist with their enquiries. He is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s with short, curly brown hair, short facial hair and of a slim build. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, with a black stripe on the top half of the leg, a grey long sleeved jumper with a black body warmer on top and light-coloured shoes. Quote investigation number 14/14727/25 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police