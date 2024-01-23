Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield is set for a battering today as Storm Jocelyn hits the city with heavy rain and gusts of up to 50mph.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for the city as the storm arrives in the city today.

Rain has started falling and is forecast to continue for most of the day. Heavy rain is forecast until 7pm, before turning to light rain at 8pm, and finally stopping at 9pm.

The yellow warning covers the city from 12noon today until 3pm tomorrow.

The Met Office forecast predicts the strongest wind gusts in the city will be up to 50mph, peaking around midnight.

Officials say the warning means a spell of strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn is expected to affect the area leading to some localised disruption.

This could include:

> Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

> Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

> Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

> Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

The latest storm to hit the city comes hot on the heels of Storm Isha, which led to the closure of the Woodhead Pass at one stage.

However the worst damage done by the storm was in other parts of the UK.

An 84-year-old man in Scotland died after a car collided with a fallen tree.