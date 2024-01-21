The Met Office is urging people not to drive and to stay indoors as much as possible during the storm.

The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for Sheffield, ahead of Storm Isha which is expected to batter much of the UK and cause widespread disruption.

The wind warning will come into force at 6pm tonight (Sunday, January 21, 2024) lasting until 6am tomorrow, with the Met Office warning Storm Isha could bring gusts of wind of up to 80 miles per hour.

The forecaster's amber weather warning states that there is a 'good chance' that power cuts may occur during the storm, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

The Met Office says it is expecting Storm Isha will 'probably' cause some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and that some roads and bridges are likely to close, with road, rail, air and ferry services likely to be affected.

The amber warning is in place across much of the UK, in a rare move from the Met Office.

Their forecast for Sheffield is as follows: "A band of showers will quickly move east during the morning, before Storm Isha arrives bringing persistent and heavy rain in the afternoon. Winds increasing, with gale or severe gale force gusts developing. Mild, but tempered by the wind. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight is expected to be a windy night, with gales or severe gale force gusts. Further blustery showers, heavy and squally at first, clearing east overnight. Becoming drier with clear spells by dawn. Locally chilly. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Storm Isha is the ninth named storm since September 2023, and the Met Office has also warned that driving in such windy conditions could be 'dangerous'.

"If you must drive, you can do this more safely by taking the following actions; drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts, be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads and be cautious when overtaking, and give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual," the Met Office forecast states.

The forecaster is also urging people to 'stay indoors as much as possible' during the storm. "If you do go out, try not to walk, or shelter, close to buildings and trees. In advance of high winds, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences."

