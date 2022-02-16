Storm Dudley: Sheffield hit by flash floods and fallen trees and rail disruption predicted

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flooding this evening (Wednesday, February 16) has affected bus services in Worksop Road, Darnall, and Upwell Street, Grimesthorpe, reported Travel South Yorkshire.

Sheffield Streets Ahead said on Twitter today that its teams had cleared three fallen trees in total, including on Dobcroft Road in Millhouses.

It advised: “Don't forget to report any issues to us using the website sheffield.gov.uk/home/report or call 0114 273 4567”.

Streets Ahead also said: “There's a risk of wintry showers on higher ground overnight so our gritting teams will be treating all Sheffield routes above 200m from 2am.

"Keep up to date with all our winter info on our website, sheffield.gov.uk/winter.”

Train services are expected to be disrupted tomorrow and Friday, when Storm Eunice follows on from Storm Dudley. Cross Country Trains announced that they would run a “severely reduced and amended service” on Friday and Trans Pennine Express has warned passengers to check before they set out and be prepared for delays or think about delaying their travel plans.

A Sheffield Streets Ahead picture of a tree blown down in the high winds of Storm Dudley today, February 16, blocking Dobcroft Road, Millhouses. Streets Ahead worked to clear the road

The Government’s flooding service shows that Dore has been hit by 15.6mm of rain in the past 24 hours. Redmires Reservoir has recorded 17.6mm.

In contrast, the city was hit by far more devastating hurricane-strength winds on February 16, 1962, when four people died in Sheffield and Barnsley, 250 were injured, 250 homes were destroyed and a National Disaster Zone was declared in the city.