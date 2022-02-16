Storm Dudley is likely to cause significant disruption to rail services, including delays and short-notice cancellations, with speed restrictions in place in Scotland from 4pm today, Wednesday, February 16, until the early hours of Thursday morning.

Trains will run at reduced speeds between Preston and Edinburgh/ Glasgow and anyone planning on travelling on this route should check before they travel and allow extra time, say TransPennine Express (TPE).

There may also be disruption to TPE services between Newcastle and Edinburgh because of the difficult weather conditions expected. Customers should check before they travel and allow extra time when making their journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train company Trans Pennine Express (TPE) has warned Sheffield train passengers to check on their journeys as Storm Dudley disrupts rail services

Travellers can check their services via the TPE website, www.tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates, or at www.nationalrail.co.uk

Customers may decide to defer their journeys until Thursday or a full refund can be obtained at www.tpexpress.co.uk/help/refunds and there will be no administration fee charged for this.

Anyone that experiences a delay may be entitled to compensation with more information available at www.tpexpress.co.uk/help/delay-repay-compensation.

There is likely to be further disruption on Friday, with Storm Eunice expected to hit many parts of the UK. Again, rail customers are advised to check for the latest travel advice.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “With weather warnings in place across Scotland and parts of Northern England today and a number of speed restrictions in place, we are urging anyone travelling between Preston and Edinburgh/Glasgow and Newcastle to Edinburgh to plan ahead and follow the guidance provided.

“Our number one priority is to keep our customers and colleagues safe and we will be doing all we can to keep people moving in difficult conditions.

"Anyone planning travel across the affected routes should check carefully, up to the last minute and allow extra time as disruption is likely.”