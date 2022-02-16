Storm Dudley: Sheffield train passengers urged to check or change their rail plans as bad weather disrupts services
With severe weather and high winds hitting Sheffield, northern England and Scotland, a train company is urging customers to check before they travel.
Storm Dudley is likely to cause significant disruption to rail services, including delays and short-notice cancellations, with speed restrictions in place in Scotland from 4pm today, Wednesday, February 16, until the early hours of Thursday morning.
Trains will run at reduced speeds between Preston and Edinburgh/ Glasgow and anyone planning on travelling on this route should check before they travel and allow extra time, say TransPennine Express (TPE).
There may also be disruption to TPE services between Newcastle and Edinburgh because of the difficult weather conditions expected. Customers should check before they travel and allow extra time when making their journey.
Travellers can check their services via the TPE website, www.tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates, or at www.nationalrail.co.uk
Customers may decide to defer their journeys until Thursday or a full refund can be obtained at www.tpexpress.co.uk/help/refunds and there will be no administration fee charged for this.
Anyone that experiences a delay may be entitled to compensation with more information available at www.tpexpress.co.uk/help/delay-repay-compensation.
Read More
There is likely to be further disruption on Friday, with Storm Eunice expected to hit many parts of the UK. Again, rail customers are advised to check for the latest travel advice.
Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “With weather warnings in place across Scotland and parts of Northern England today and a number of speed restrictions in place, we are urging anyone travelling between Preston and Edinburgh/Glasgow and Newcastle to Edinburgh to plan ahead and follow the guidance provided.
“Our number one priority is to keep our customers and colleagues safe and we will be doing all we can to keep people moving in difficult conditions.
"Anyone planning travel across the affected routes should check carefully, up to the last minute and allow extra time as disruption is likely.”
Customers with questions about their journey can tweet the train company at @TPEAssist or WhatsApp on 07812 223 336 and will usually receive a response within 10 minutes. Alternatively, contact the TPE Customer Relations team via www.tpexpress.co.uk/help/contact-us.