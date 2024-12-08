Storm Darragh: What forecasters expect to hit Sheffield today as city remains under weather warning
Under the yellow warning for wind that is in place, the Met Office expects the city to see more rain this morning.
Strong winds associated with Storm Darragh, which closed the Woodhead Pass to high sided vehicles last night, will continue to gradually ease during Sunday, say forecasters. The yellow warning is expected to be lifted at 6pm.
But they predict light rain for Sheffield from 9am, turning to heavy rain at 10am.
That heavy rain is forecast to last until 2pm, when it turns again to light rain, and finally stopping at 9pm.
Windspeeds at 9am were expected to be 21mph, with gusts of up to 48mph. They are forecast to gradually die dowm, lowering to 15mph with gusts of up to 36mph by 7pm.
By 7am tomorrow, windspeed will be 11mph, with gust of up to 26mph, according to the Met Office.
The yellow warning is expected to mean:
> Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
> Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected
> Some short term loss of power and other services
> Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
> Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said yesterday: “Storm Darragh is now moving across the UK bringing very strong winds, heavy rain and in Scotland some snow over the higher ground.
“These very strong winds will bring significant disruption, with the risk of flying debris, falling trees, large waves along the coast and power cuts. During this spell of severe weather it is important to listen to responders and emergency services in your area and keep up to date with the latest weather forecast.
“Storm Darragh will gradually ease from late morning as it crosses the UK, so the strongest winds in the west will start to reduce through Saturday.
“As the low pressure moves away to the east, colder northerly winds will move across the UK bringing the risk of overnight frosts and some wintry showers over high ground in the north on Sunday.
“By Monday high pressure becomes centred over the north of the UK and conditions will become much more settled.”