Sheffield is expected to feel the force of Storm Darragh tonight, as they city remains under a yellow weather warning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forecasters at the Met Office predict the city will be lashed by heavy rain tonight, as the effects of the storm continue across the city.

Light rain is expected to start this morning, and then to increase to heavy rain by 1pm, before falling to become light rain again at 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, heavy rain is expected to start again at 9pm and to continue all through the night.

It is expected to turn back to light rain again at 10am, and finally to ease off and stop at 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

Windspeeds in Sheffield are expected to increase this afternoon, to between 25 and 27mph, continuing throughout the night.

But forecasters says gust could be over 50mph this afternoon and overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says the yellow weather warning for wind means:

Strong winds associated with Storm Darragh are likely leading to some disruption and damage.

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

It is likely that some roads and bridges could close, with impacts from falling trees

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is likely to be longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Rail have warned people to check their train before they travel, with Sheffield to Manchester services affected, with three hour gaps between services

There are no flood warnings in Sheffield at present, and the nearest is an amber warning for River Wye in Derbyshire.

The worst effects of the current storm have been forecast to affect the West coast of the UK, including Wales.