Sheffield is today feeling the impact of Storm Darragh, with reports of power cuts and fallen trees.

The city has been hit by rain and high winds overnight, and many in Sheffield were hit by power cuts last night as the city took a battering from the strong winds.

There have been reports of trees down in areas including Mosborough, while power cuts have been reported in areas all over the city. Some areas are still without power this morning, as Northern Powergrid continues repair work.

Most of the power cuts appearing on the Northern Powergrid map today appeared to be in the north of the city, around the High Green and Chapeltown areas. There were reports locally of a bang and sparks near pylons.

But outages have also been reported in Broomhall, around the Collegiate Crescent area, and in Gleadless, around the Bowman Drive area., and near Greystones Road, near Ecclesall.

Northern Powergrid said Storm Darragh continued to bring challenging conditions, with strong winds and rain across the North East, Yorkshire, and north Lincolnshire.

So far, the storm has affected supplies to around 70,000 of their customers and the company says teams are working tirelessly to restore power and support all those affected.

Steve McDonald, Director of Field Operations, said last night:“We were prepared and ready to respond to the potential disruption Storm Darragh would bring to our electricity network.

“Thankfully, we 've not been as badly impacted as other parts of the country, but we have been affected and our teams have been working hard to repair the damage we've seen so far today, getting the power back on for 55,500 customers who were affected

“We’ll be working throughout the night and into tomorrow to support the remaining 15,000 customers still without power.

“We know how difficult this is, and we thank them for their continued understanding and patience whilst we work to get the power back on.

“Our customer care teams are out in the communities offering hot drinks and phone charging facilities for those who need it. If anyone needs any additional support, please get in touch and we’ll do everything we can to help.”

“We’re doing everything we can to get our customers’ lights back on, whilst keeping our people safe.”