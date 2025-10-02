Sheffield will be hit by the first named UK storm of the season this week with pelting rain and winds of up to 50mph expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Amy is forecast to land on Friday, October 3, bringing very strong winds of up to 80mph for Northern parts of Britain.

The first named UK storm of the season - Storm Amy - is expected to the British Isles on Friday (October 3), with forecasters saying Sheffield will see winds of up to 50mph. | Sheffield Star, Met Office

So far, a yellow weather warning for wind is in place for North West England, including Liverpool and parts of Lancashire, but heavy rain is expected nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: “Although there is still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take, the system will bring gale-force winds across northern and western regions, with gusts widely reaching 50 to 60 miles per hour inland in northern Britain, and potentially reaching 70 to 80 miles per hour in places.

“Heavy rainfall is also expected, particularly over western Scotland, where totals could exceed 30–50 mm in 6–9 hours, increasing the risk of localised flooding.

“Forecasts and warnings will be updated as the situation becomes clearer, therefore it is important to keep an eye on the forecast for your area over the coming days.”

Storm Amy is expected to bring winds of up to 80mph to North West England. | Met Office

Is Storm Amy going to affect Sheffield?

In Sheffield, heavy rain is expected to arrive on Friday (October 3) starting at around 4pm and persist for all of Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gale force winds of up to 50mph are also expected to develop by Saturday.

However, the Steel City will be spared the brunt of the bad weather, with sunny spells broken up by scattered but intense showers on Saturday.

What should I expect?

Although a weather warning is not yet in place for Sheffield, gale force winds can cause damage to buildings and disrupt traffic.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Some roads and bridges may close.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.