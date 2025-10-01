Sheffield Residents Take Centre Stage in Climate Protest at Labour Conference

Liverpool, Monday September 29 — Two Sheffield residents brought theatrical flair and scientific urgency to the Labour Party Conference this week, as Extinction Rebellion and allied groups staged a vibrant protest demanding an end to government “greenwash” climate policies.

One protester, wearing a Keir Starmer mask, processed solemnly through the crowd—a moment described by onlookers as “eerily lifelike.”

“I didn’t speak or dance—I just walked slowly, blank-faced,” said Sean Ashton, a Sheffield resident who portrayed Starmer. “People said it looked eerily real. That’s the point: the silence, the procession, the lack of urgency. It mirrors the government’s climate response—motion without meaning.”

Another Sheffield campaigner led a giant white elephant, symbolising billions wasted on unproven technologies like Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS).

Kier Starmer's White Elephant

“Walking the white elephant through the crowd felt surreal,” said Dale Le Fevre, who took part in the symbolic procession. “It’s hard to watch billions poured into false solutions while communities like ours face rising bills, polluted air, and empty promises. We need real change—not more theatre.”

The action, dubbed “No More Carbon Karaoke,” blended satire, music, and science to call out performative pledges and spotlight real, just alternatives.

“We’re done dancing to delay,” said Dr Nickie James, lead organiser and climate justice advocate. “This isn’t a party — it’s a planetary emergency. No more carbon karaoke. We demand real action, rooted in science and justice.”

Sheffield voices challenge “false solutions”

Drax Discobedience

The protest comes amid growing concern from expert bodies including the Climate Change Committee and the Tyndall Centre, who warn that the UK is veering off track for net zero. Campaigners say the Government’s reliance on CCS is a “disco ball of distraction”—sparkling with PR but failing to deliver real emissions cuts.

“If CCS fails, there’s no Plan B,” Dr James warned. “And while we wait, emissions keep rising.”

Spotlight on Drax and Northern climate stakes

Activists also turned attention to Drax Power Station, just 30 miles from Sheffield, which has been the UK’s largest single source of carbon emissions for a decade. In 2024, Drax burned 7.6 million tonnes of imported wood—much from biodiverse forests—while receiving £2 million a day in subsidies.

Leading the elephant

“Drax is the glitterball of greenwash,” said one Sheffield protester. “It dazzles with PR, but behind the scenes it’s burning forests and cooking the climate.”

Campaigners’ demands

The group is calling for a reset of UK climate policy, including:

Binding near-term emissions targets aligned with 1.5°C

Full lifecycle accounting for CCS and hydrogen projects

An end to biomass subsidies and honest reporting of Drax emissions

Investment in community-led renewables and nature restoration