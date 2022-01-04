Despite Sheffield enjoying the warmest ever New Year’s Eve on record last week and a brief spell of unseasonably mild weather, conditions in Sheffield have now returned to those more typical for this time of year.

Monday night (January 3) saw temperatures in the city drop close to freezing and heavy rain turn to sleet, as well as some snowfall over hills and higher ground.

This is how likely it is to snow again in Sheffield this week - and the full Met Office weather forecast for the city. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Drivers were advised to take care in the ‘adverse wintry conditions’ and routes were gritted in preparation – but is this weather set to continue?

Here is the latest forecast from the Met Office and how likely it is to snow again this week.

What is the weather forecast for Sheffield this week?

Unfortunately, the Met Office says conditions are set to feel ‘significantly colder than recent days’, with temperatures continuing to plummet.

Strong winds and wintry showers are also on the way for Sheffield in the coming days.

Highs of just 4C are expected on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with heavy rain also forecast for Thursday.

The good news is that there are likely to be plenty of bright, sunny spells on Wednesday, although it will be cold and breezy.

Temperatures are also likely to rise slightly from the weekend, getting to 8C on Saturday and up to 12C next Monday.

Heavy rain is expected in the late afternoon on Saturday, while Friday is set to be cloudy.

Will it snow again in Sheffield this week?

According to the Met Office, there are currently no warnings for any more snowfall this week and the chance is quite unlikely in Sheffield – although overnight temperatures could drop below freezing.

Thursday could bring a chance of snow for some places in Yorkshire – particularly those on higher ground – although it is likely this will stay as rain in Sheffield as temperatures will remain between 3 and 5C during the afternoon when the snow is forecast.