Richard Ashcroft says he is NOT appearing at Tramlines festival in Sheffield

The former Verve frontman had been announced by the event’s organisers as one of three headliners and is still scheduled to take to the stage on Sunday, July 25, according to the festival website.

But a statement issued via his official Twitter account today said: “Richard wishes to confirm that in spite of the publicity issued by the tramlines organisers he is not appearing at the tramlines festival on july 24. He does not understand why he is billed as appearing.

“Once he was advised that he could only appear subject to certain government restrictions he immediately advised the organisers that he would not appear under those circumstances. He apologises to all of his fans for the confusion but that was not of his making.”

On his Instagram account, the singer said: “Apologies to my fans for any disappointment but the festival was informed over 10 days ago that I wouldn’t be playing once it had become part of a government testing programme.

"I had informed my agent months ago I wouldn’t be playing concerts with restrictions The status of the festival was one thing when I signed up for it, but, sadly was forced to become something else. It must be an age thing but the words Government Experiment and Festival #naturalrebel #theydontownme RA.”

The Star has contacted Tramlines, which has yet to respond.

There had been fears that Tramlines, which is due to take place at Hillsborough Park from July 23-25, would have to be cancelled for a second year running due to Covid restrictions.

Those concerns were lifted when organisers confirmed last week that the event would go ahead as planned at full capacity as part of the Government’s pilot events programme.

Organisers explained that festivalgoers will be asked to provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test result from the last 48 hours or proof of having had two doses of the vaccine, but once inside social distancing or masks will not be required.