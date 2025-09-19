Sheffield yellow weather warning: Rain all weekend long forecast for South Yorkshire
The warning for rain is in place for much of the north of England this weekend (September 20-21) with as much as 100mm expected in some areas.
The warning is in place starting from 9am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.
In Sheffield, persistent rain is predicted at all all hours across both days.
The heaviest rain is forecast between midday and 7pm on Saturday.
In a statement online, the Met Office said: “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
Meanwhile, flood alerts are also in place in several regions, particularly in the Lake District and Carlisle.
There are no flood alerts in place for Sheffield.
Here is the weather forecast for Sheffield this weekend:
Today, September 19: Dry and humid all day with unseasonably warm highs of 22C, bright but cloudy with stiff breezes of 23mph.
Saturday, September 20: Rain expected all day long, starting at 6am and potentially not drying up until late on Sunday. Heavy rain between 12 noon and 7pm as rainfall will spread northeastwards. Very little wind. Cooling down to 15C.
Sunday, September 21: Light rain persisting all day, potentially drying up from 1pm onwards with as sunny intervals take over. Much chillier, dropping down to highs as little as 11C my midday.