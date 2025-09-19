Commuters were hit by disruptions this morning due to what has now been confirmed as a waste fire.

At 7.25am, public transport operators at Supertram turned to X (formerly Twitter) to announce a disruption to services due to a ‘fire service incident’ near Centertainment.

Passengers were advised to use their tickets on First buses or Northern Rail services as firefighters responded.

A waste fire believed to have been started accidentally caused disruptions to Supertram services this morning. | Google

Now South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed that the delays were due to a waste fire at nearby woodland.

Tram tracks were blocked to allow firefighters to respond and cleared by around 8am.

A spokesperson for the service said: "Firefighters from Elm Lane were called at 6.45am this morning to reports of a fire on Broughton Lane, Sheffield.

"On arrival crews discovered a large amount of waste on fire in the woods behind Centertainment. A stop was placed on the Supertram line between Arena and Carbrook to allow crews safe access to this incident.

"The fire is believed to have been started accidently."