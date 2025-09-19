Sheffield: Firefighters confirm why trams running through Centertainment were disrupted this morning
At 7.25am, public transport operators at Supertram turned to X (formerly Twitter) to announce a disruption to services due to a ‘fire service incident’ near Centertainment.
Passengers were advised to use their tickets on First buses or Northern Rail services as firefighters responded.
Now South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed that the delays were due to a waste fire at nearby woodland.
Tram tracks were blocked to allow firefighters to respond and cleared by around 8am.
A spokesperson for the service said: "Firefighters from Elm Lane were called at 6.45am this morning to reports of a fire on Broughton Lane, Sheffield.
"On arrival crews discovered a large amount of waste on fire in the woods behind Centertainment. A stop was placed on the Supertram line between Arena and Carbrook to allow crews safe access to this incident.
"The fire is believed to have been started accidently."